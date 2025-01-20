ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Purdue looks to keep their winning streak going as they face Ohio State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ohio State-Purdue prediction and pick.

Ohio State comes into the game at 10-8 on the year and 2-5 in conference play. They started the year strong, going 5-1 with a win over Texas, but a loss to Texas A&M. Still, they would lose three of their next four, before three wins in a row, including a win over Kentucky. Since then, they have lost four of five, and last time out, they faced Indiana. Ohio State had a six-point lead at the end of the first half but would find themselves down ten in the second half. Still, they would come back to force overtime. In overtime, they fell 77-76.

Purdue comes into the game at 15-4 on the year, while going 7-1 in conference play. They opened the year at 7-1, with the only loss being to a ranked Marquette team, but they did beat Alabama. Still, they would lose three of the next four, including a Purdue loss to Texas A&M. Since then, they have won seven straight games. In their last game, Purdue faced Oregon.

Here are the Ohio State-Purdue College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Ohio State-Purdue Odds

Ohio State: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +350

Purdue: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -446

Over: 142.5 (-108)

Under: 142.5 (-112)

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Purdue

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State is 34th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 44th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 39th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Ohio State has been solid on offense this year. They are 47th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 50th in effective field goal percentage. Further, while Ohio State does not attempt a lot of threes, they are 45th in the nation in three-point percentage.

Bruce Thorton leads Ohio State in scoring this year, while also leading the team in assists. He comes into the game with 17.4 points per game, while also adding 4.3 assists. Further, Thorton has 2.9 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by John Mobley Jr. Mobley comes into the game with 12.5 points per game while also adding 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Finally, Micah Parris has 10.5 points per game, while adding 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Devin Royal leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding this year, having 7.4 rebounds per game on the season. Further, Royal scored 13.8 points per game while adding 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game this year.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue is tenth in KenPom's current rankings. They are eighth in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 21st in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Purdue has been highly efficient on offense this year. While they are 81st in points per game, they are 19th in effective field goal percentage this year. Further, they move the ball well, sitting 18th in assists per game on the season.

Purdue is led by Trey Kaufman-Renn. Kaufman-Renn leads the team in both scoring and rebounds this year. He comes into the game with 17.9 points per game, while adding 6.5 rebounds. Further, he also has 2.5 assists per game. He is joined in the front court by Camden Heide. Heide comes in with just 5.3 points per game but also has 3.6 rebounds.

In the backcourt, Braden Smith leads the way. He leads the team in assists and steals this year. Smith has 8.9 assists per game while adding 2.4 steals per game. Further, he is scoring 15.1 points with 4.6 rebounds this year. Fletcher Loyer joins him in the backcourt. Loyer is scoring 13.7 points per game, while adding 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assits per game this year.

Final Ohio State-Purdue Prediction & Pick

While Purdue is the better team in this game, Ohio State may be able to keep it close. They are 143rd in the nation in opponent points per game, but that has more to do with the tempo they play with. Ohio State is 21st in opponent effective field goal percentage and 52nd in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, Ohio State is solid on the glass. They are 182nd in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while Purdue is 213th. They also hold onto the ball well. Ohio State turns over the ball just 11.3 times per game, while Purdue is similar at 11.1. This game is going to be closer than expected, so take the Buckeyes with the points.

Final Ohio State-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Ohio State +9.5 (-110)