Ohio faces Syracuse in a Week 1 matchup on August 31 at JMA Wireless Dome, with Syracuse favored by 17.5 points. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Ohio-Syracuse prediction and pick.

The Orange, under new head coach Fran Brown, aims to leverage a strong transfer class, including former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord, to bolster their offense. Syracuse's receiving corps, among the best in the ACC, will challenge Ohio's defense, which ranked highly last season. Meanwhile, Ohio, coming off two successful seasons, must adapt to significant roster changes, including a new quarterback. This game is crucial for both teams to establish momentum early in the season.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio-Syracuse Odds

Ohio: +17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +680

Syracuse: -17.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1100

Over: 46.5 (-105)

Under: 46.5 (-115)

How to Watch Ohio vs. Syracuse

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ohio Could Cover The Spread/Win

While Syracuse enters as a heavy favorite, the Ohio Bobcats are poised to pull off a stunning upset in Week 1. Despite losing key players, Ohio's proven track record of success under head coach Tim Albin gives them a fighting chance against the Orange.

Ohio's defense, which ranked 1st in FBS for first-quarter points allowed last season (0.8) and 3rd in first-half points allowed (5.7), will be crucial in containing Syracuse's new-look offense. This stingy defense could frustrate Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord as he adjusts to a new system.

The Bobcats' offensive efficiency in the red zone will be a key factor. Ohio is 17-2 when converting 55% or more of their red zone chances into touchdowns since 2022, the best among Non-Power Conference Teams. This ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities could make a close game's difference-maker.

Syracuse's vulnerabilities, particularly their struggles against the run last season (1-6 when allowing 100+ rushing yards), play into Ohio's strengths. The Bobcats' ground game, even with new personnel, could exploit this weakness.

Additionally, Syracuse's recent history of underperforming as a heavy favorite (7-3-1 ATS in last 11 games as a double-digit favorite) suggests they may struggle to cover the large spread.

Ohio's experience in tight games and their ability to make explosive plays (6-1 when making 7+ explosive plays in 2023) give them the tools to keep this game close and potentially steal a victory. While Syracuse has more star power, Ohio's disciplined approach and winning culture could lead to a shocking Week 1 upset.

Why Syracuse Could Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse is primed to start their 2024 campaign with a convincing victory over Ohio in Week 1. The Orange, under new head coach Fran Brown, have the talent and momentum to overpower the Bobcats at JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse's offense received a massive boost with the addition of former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord. McCord, who threw for over 3,100 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, brings big-game experience and a strong arm to the Orange. He'll be throwing to one of the ACC's best-receiving corps, which gained an impressive 15.1 yards per reception last year.

Defensively, Syracuse has shown strength in crucial moments. They ranked 25th among FBS teams in second-half points allowed per game (10.0) and 27th in third-quarter points allowed (4.1) last season. This ability to tighten up as the game progresses will be vital against Ohio's offense.

While Ohio has had success in recent years, they're facing significant roster turnover, particularly on offense. The loss of their starting quarterback, leading rusher, and top two receivers puts them at a disadvantage against Syracuse's experienced defense.

The Orange also have history on their side, having won nine of their last ten season openers. Additionally, Syracuse has covered the spread in their last five games against MAC opponents.

With a potent offense led by McCord, a stingy defense, and the home-field advantage, Syracuse is well-positioned to not only win but cover the 17.5-point spread. Expect the Orange to make a statement in Week 1, setting the tone for a promising 2024 season.

Final Ohio-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

Syracuse is set to dominate Ohio in their Week 1 matchup. With former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord leading the offense, the Orange are ready to exploit Ohio's defensive vulnerabilities. Syracuse's depth at receiver and a strong running game will keep the Bobcats' defense on its heels. Additionally, the Orange's experienced defense, which ranked well in limiting second-half points last season, will stifle Ohio's attempts to establish momentum. The combination of home-field advantage and a potent offensive attack positions Syracuse for a comfortable victory, covering the 17.5-point spread with confidence.

Final Ohio-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: Syracuse -17.5 (110), Under 46.5 (-115)