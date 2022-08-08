Cale Gundy’s daughter calls out Oklahoma’s Brent Venables in now-deleted tweet

Brent Venables’ tenure as Oklahoma Sooners coach is off to a tumultuous start.

In shocking news Monday, Sooners wide receivers coach Cale Gundy, who has been with the program since 1999, suddenly resigned after allegedly repeating a racial slur when he was reading from a player’s iPad.

That sent shockwaves through Sooners nation, but the drama apparently isn’t over. In a since-deleted tweet, Cale Gundy’s daughter Cat called out Venables in a quote retweet of the Oklahoma coach’s statement following the incident.

Cat Gundy’s scathing tweet read, via Sports Illustrated‘s Josh Callaway: “Interesting you told your players to keep their mouths shut about what really happened and their heads down. The truth will always come to fruition, it’s only a matter of time.”

In a now deleted tweet, Cale Gundy’s daughter Cat Gundy makes her feelings known about the latest statement from Brent Venables Things are getting spicy in Norman very quickly #Sooners pic.twitter.com/j8XgiVyLsA — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) August 8, 2022

That is in response to Venables’ statement, released via social media on Monday.

“Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong. He chose to read aloud to his players not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone, and does not reflect the attitude and values of our football program.

“This is not acceptable. Period. Coach Gundy did the right thing in resigning.”

Gundy announced his resignation on social media Monday with his own statement.

“Last week, during a film session, I instructed my players to take notes. I noticed a player was distracted and picked up his iPad and read aloud the words that were written on his screen. The words displayed had nothing to do with football. One particular word that I should never — under any circumstance — have uttered was displayed on that screen. In the moment, I did not even realize what I was reading and, as soon as I did, I was horrified.

“I want to be very clear: The words that I read aloud from that screen were not my words. What I said was not malicious; it wasn’t even intentional. Still, I am mature enough to know that the word I said was shameful and hurtful, no matter my intentions.”

The players involved have yet to make a statement on the alleged incident.

L’Damian Washington has been named interim wide receivers coach.