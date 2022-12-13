By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

On Monday, Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners had a big day without even needing to take the field.

Through the transfer portal, and with a big signing, Oklahoma added two four-star recruits in a pair of brothers. Daeh and Dasan McCullough both made the decision to join the Sooners.

Sooners recruiting haul: OU picks up 2023 flip Deah McCullough and his brother, top portal recruit Dasan McCullough. Daeh is a four-star DB previously committed to Cincinnati. Dasan had 4.0 sacks as a freshman at Indiana in 2022 and was the top ranked portal DE per 247Sports. pic.twitter.com/STYsv4AVQ6 — Eli Lederman (@ByEliLederman) December 13, 2022

Older brother Dasan McCullough spent his freshman season with the Indiana Hoosiers. During his freshman season, Dasan played a key role on this Indiana defense. Over 12 games, he recorded 49 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three defended passes and four total sacks. He finished his freshman season being named an All-American.

In a Tweet sent out last week, Dasan announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. When making the announcement, he stated, “First off I would like to say thank you to Coach Allen, Coach Teegardin, and the entire coaching staff at Indiana University for giving me a chance to play in front of my hometown”.

According to 247 sports, Dasan McCullough was the top-ranked defensive lineman in the transfer portal.

Next to Dasan, younger brother Daeh McCullough also opted to join Oklahoma. Daeh, also a four-star recruit, was one of the most sought-after safeties in the nation.

Before joining the Sooners, Daeh was committed to the Cincinnati Bearcats. On Monday morning, he chose to flip his commitment to Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Sooners have invested heavily in their 2023 recruiting class. According to 247 Sports, they have the fifth-ranked class and are first in transfer ranking. If all goes to plan, this team could once again be elite in 2023.