The Oklahoma football program's last Bedlam series matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys has fans up in arms on social media.

The Oklahoma Sooners faced the Oklahoma State football squad in a rowdy Bedlam 2023 matchup. The Sooners lost the close matchup 27-23 after the Cowboys outscored them in the fourth quarter. Of course, fans across social media had some interesting reactions to the upset.

College football fans react to the Sooners' loss to OSU

Oklahoma was one of the top contenders for the College Football Playoffs, but their loss to the Cowboys will make it hard for them to get back in the rankings. Oklahoma State was not an easy football team to beat. The Cowboys had only lost two games.

Still, Sooners fans are disappointed in the Bedlam 2023 letdown. Here are a few noteworthy reactions:

Oklahoma whaaaaaaat haaaaaappppppeennnnndaaaaa — Sir’Doak Mustardson (@ForTheCorner) November 5, 2023

They played “we are never getting back together” after Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma in the last Bedlam ever pic.twitter.com/IO5sIpFV6j — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 4, 2023

Oklahoma State fans are ecstatic that their team won the last Big 12 Bedlam matchup. Naturally, Oklahoma fans are a bit salty, but they believe they have good reason to be.

One fan posted an interesting set of videos sharing what looks to be pass interference on Oklahoma receivers:

There’s a reason they’ve won 2 in a row in Stillwater 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/O8ww1rLILd pic.twitter.com/rKOaUWKW1q — Oklahoma Recruiting (@CBallOklahoma) November 4, 2023

Is pass interference the downfall of the Oklahoma football team? Even though this call might have been missed, the Sooners should not have been in a position where it mattered.

Turnovers made a big difference in the game. The Sooners gave up two interceptions and a fumble to the Cowboys. Dillion Gabriel ended the day with 334 yards and a touchdown, but his one interception was costly.

RB Gavin Sawchuk had a field day after rushing for 134 yards and a TD on just 12 carries. The Bedlam 2023 loss will sting for a long time, but it is not too late for OU to go on another winning streak to try to reach the Big 12 Championship game.