Oklahoma State football defender makes NFL Draft decision before Texas game

The Oklahoma State football team lost an important piece of their defensive line on Thursday. Cowboys senior defensive tackle Brendon Evers announced that he’ll be sitting out the rest of the season to prepare for the NFL Draft ahead of the game vs. Texas.

Brendon Evers said the following on Twitter, “Sometimes God has a different plan than the one you originally thought…. After much prayer and consideration with my family, coaches and medical staff, I have decided to forego the rest of the 2022 season and prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Evers, an experienced tackle on the Oklahoma State football defensive line, went on to thank God, Cowboys Nation, his coaches, teammates, family and friends in the statement.

The senior tackle appeared in 14 games last year for the Cowboys, tallying 21 tackles, including six for a loss, and three sacks. Evers has been plagued by nagging shoulder injuries during his college career, and the NFL Draft hopeful revealed that such ailments factored into his decision to end his Oklahoma State tenure early.

Per Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman, Evers said “I’ve been trying to play through it, but it’s gotten too bad and the best decision for me and my career was to shut it down and get it fixed and prepare for the draft.”

It sounds like Brendon Evers will at least get some interest in the NFL Draft, provided that he’s healthy, as an interior defender with starting experience at the Big 12 level.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will have to find a way to move forward without him.