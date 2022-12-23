By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders shocked the college football world when he opted to enter the transfer portal. It now appears that he is earning interest from some of the top schools in the nation.

Spencer Sanders has been linked to both Auburn and Ole Miss according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Auburn and Ole Miss could both be viable options for the former Oklahoma State QB1.

Ole Miss, led by Jaxson Dart, finished the 2022 campaign with an 8-4 record. The Lane Kiffin-led offense is one of the most explosive in the country, and Sanders could be the perfect fit.

Auburn has firmly put themselves into the quarterback conversation as they have been linked to several quarterbacks currently in the portal. They struggled at times last season, ultimately finishing with a 5-7 record.

Sanders has the sort of playmaking ability that could eventually lead to success in the NFL. While serving as a four-year starter at Oklahoma State, Sanders dominated more often than not.

During his four seasons at Oklahoma State, Sanders appeared in 43 total games. He threw for 9,553 yards, 67 touchdowns, and 40 interceptions during his campaign. On the ground, he added 1,956 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging four yards per carry.

This past season, Sanders led Oklahoma State to a 7-5 record, following a 6-1 start to the season. Once again, Sanders put up solid numbers, throwing for 2,642 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while playing in 10 total games. On the ground, he added 391 rushing yards and a career-high eight touchdowns.

Spencer Sanders has everything that a team could look for in a reliable starting quarterback. Sanders will be linked to several other teams before he makes his decision in the transfer portal.