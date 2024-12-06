The Oklahoma State football team had high expectations coming into this season after a trip to the Big 12 title game last year, but it did not go well. The Cowboys finished the year 3-9 and they won zero conference games. Because of that, head coach Mike Gundy is on the hot seat. However, it sounds like there is one way for him to save his job.

“A source tells @On3sports that Oklahoma State offered Mike Gundy a reduced contract that would come with assurances he would go all-in on NIL,” Pete Nakos said in a post. “The dollars saved on his contract would be put towards NIL/revenue sharing. If Gundy does not agree, Oklahoma State will terminate his existing deal and launch a head coaching search.”

If this source is accurate, the Oklahoma State football program is giving Mike Gundy an ultimatum. NIL is one of the most important aspects of the game right now, and if you can't adapt, you will get left behind.

Seeing the way that this Oklahoma State season panned out was definitely surprising. The Cowboys came into the year ranked #19 in the country, and they won their first three games of the season. They jumped up to #13 in the rankings, but then the losing started. Oklahoma State dropped their final nine games, and now Gundy might lose his job.

Mike Gundy got the head coaching job at Oklahoma State back in 2005, and he has done a good job in Stillwater. He was an assistant on the staff for a long time, and it didn't take him long to start winning once he became the head coach.

Gundy has only won the Big 12 once, but he has been to the Big 12 title game numerous times and he has also won Big 12 Coach of the Year multiple times. He has done a good job since becoming the head coach of the Cowboys, but this new era of college football waits for nobody. Gundy has to adapt to this new landscape, or he will be left in the dust.