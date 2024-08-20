Oklahoma State football is looking for success this season in the Big 12 Conference. The Cowboys made the Big 12 championship game last year, behind their star running back Ollie Gordon. Oklahoma State lost that game to Texas, missing a chance to spoil the Longhorns' final season in the Big 12.

Gordon is back in 2024, and the Cowboys find themselves near the top of the expanded Big 12 in preseason polls. Oklahoma State can win the league championship this season, but there's an X factor that will determine their success.

Oklahoma State football's defensive line is the catalyst this year

The success of this Cowboys team falls on their defensive line. The Oklahoma State football defense was the flaw on the 2023 squad. While the team was able to score points, they struggled to stop opposing offenses. The defensive line returns a lot of experience for this Cowboys squad, and that's why it is the most important X factor. This group has played together, and should gel easily together.

In 2023, Oklahoma State gave up at least 30 points in eight of their games. The most embarrassing performance was early in the season, when the Cowboys lost 33-7 to South Alabama. Oklahoma State also gave up 49 points to Texas in the Big 12 title game, and the squad looked overwhelmed and outmatched. On the season, the Cowboys gave up 28.6 points per contest. That was 10th in the 14 team Big 12 Conference.

While the Cowboys gave up a lot of points, the team miraculously put up some solid stats on defense last season in some categories. The squad led the Big 12 in forced fumbles and fumbles recovered, per league stats. The Cowboys were also fourth in the league in the sacks last season, with 27.

There's no question however, that the scoring defense has to improve for Oklahoma State. That is why this offseason, the Cowboys recruited hard for their defensive units.

Oklahoma State worked on improving the defensive line

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy worked this offseason to shore up that defense. The school is also involved in name, image and likeness deals to try and attract top talent. One of the most interesting prospects Gundy brought in is a defensive edge transfer. Obi Ezeigbo comes to Stillwater from a Division II school in Pennsylvania, called Gannon University.

Ezeigbo put up some great numbers at Gannon. He finished the 2023 season with 7.5 sacks, leading his team in that category. He also tied for third on the team with 10.5 tackles for loss, per OSU Communications. This exciting edge rusher is going to be an exciting X factor for the defensive line this year.

He's not the only player hoping to help this team. Oklahoma State football returns some experience in that line group, with defensive end Kody Walterscheid leading the way. Walterscheid has started 17 games, and played in 50 total contests. That's a lot of experience. He finished the 2023 campaign with 16 total tackles. Against Texas in the conference championship, Walterscheid recorded a sack and three tackles.

There are other returners in the defensive line rotation. This includes another defensive end in Xavier Ross, so the team is loaded at that position. Other returners include nose tackles Collin Clay and Justin Kirkland. Kirkland played in all of the team's games in 2023, and started the last six. He posted an impressive number of tackles, with 22 on the season.

All of these pieces give Oklahoma State football some of the best depth in the conference along the defensive front. That defensive front is tasked with helping this entire unit get tackles for loss. With the defense working to get the team off the field sooner, that will allow Gordon to shine more in the offense.

Oklahoma State football enters the season ranked 17th in the Associated Press preseason college football poll. The team is ranked 18th in the coaches poll. There is definitely a lot of respect being proffered to this Cowboys program, ahead of the season.

The Cowboys open their 2024 season against South Dakota State on August 31. The team also has non conference games against Arkansas and Tulsa, before opening their conference schedule September 28 at Kansas State.