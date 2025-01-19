After capping off their 2024 season with a win in the Gator Bowl, Ole Miss football has now turned its focus to 2025. Head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff have excelled at recruiting in the transfer portal. That trend has continued on Sunday, as the team lured what could be the best player left in the portal to Oxford. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, receiver Harrison Wallace, formerly of the Penn State Nittany Lions, has transferred to Ole Miss to play for Kiffin and the Rebels.

Expand Tweet

“BREAKING: Penn State transfer WR Harrison Wallace has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @on3sports,” posted Fawcett on the social media platform. “The 6'1 200 WR totaled 46 Receptions for 720 Yards & 4 TDs this season. Was the Top Available Player in the Portal (per on3).”

For a team looking to finally clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff, adding a weapon like Wallace should only help the Rebels' offense. Kiffin has installed one of the best attacks in the sport, and the team will be breaking in a new starting quarterback in 2025. Wallace should help with that transition, as he played well alongside Nittany Lions starting quarterback Drew Allar. Could he take his game to the next level in the SEC? Kiffin and the Ole Miss football program certainly hope so.

Can Ole Miss football make College Football Playoff in 2025?

A 5-3 in conference record helped lead the Ole Miss football team to a 10-3 record. That includes a dominant 52-20 win over Duke in the Gator Bowl. The three conference losses were the main negatives on their resume, as all three were close losses. The defeats to Kentucky (20-17) and at Florida (24-17) were particularly notable, as the Rebels were favored in those tilts. The loss to the Gators in particular almost single-handedly wiped out the Playoff chances for Ole Miss football.

Moving into 2025, the main focus needs to be on whomever will start at quarterback. Putting the next signal caller in a position to succeed should only help the Rebels pursue their goals. An SEC Championship and CFP berth would be a good place to start. Wallace is likely very keen to help his new team win a title. Can they win their way through a grueling 2025 gauntlet of opponents? Fall can't be here soon enough.