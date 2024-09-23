After his nephew Arch Manning made his starting college football debut for Texas, Ole Miss legend Eli Manning claims a win for the family.

A graphic from SEC Network on X, formerly Twitter, compares the Manning family's first career starts. These include Archie Manning, Eli's father, who threw for 116 yards, one touchdown, and an interception in his first start in 1968. Peyton Manning, Eli's older brother, threw for just 79 yards in his first start for Tennessee.

“I win!” Eli Manning chimed in over the graphic.

On September 21, 2024, Archie Manning made his starting debut for Texas, beating ULM 51-3. The game was a far cry from his near-perfect game the week prior, in which he came in for the injured Quinn Ewers. He threw for 258 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the big win.

However, it was Eli Manning, whose first start for Ole Miss included 271 yards and five touchdowns (and no interceptions). This is the best stat line of the Manning family, which he made clear in his response.

The Manning NFL legacy

After playing for Ole Miss from 1999-2003, Eli Manning was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers. However, he declined to play for them, resulting in a blockbuster trade to the New York Giants.

Throughout his career, he played for the Giants for 16 seasons. Once he took over the reins from Kurt Warner, he did not look back for over a decade. Manning held a streak of 210 consecutive games started for the Giants, which ended when they benched him for Geno Smith in 2017.

After playing a few more seasons, Manning retired after the 2019 NFL season. His successor, Daniel Jones, was drafted sixth overall in the Draft that year. Manning was subsequently inducted into the Giants' Ring of Honor.

In his career, Manning made four Pro Bowls and won two Super Bowls. He also received the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2016. Ole Miss has also retired his number.

Peyton Manning is hailed as one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks ever. He won two Super Bowls in his career and is a five-time NFL MVP. Manning made 14 Pro Bowls during his career and was named to 10 All-Pro teams (seven First-team, three Second-team).

He still holds the record for the most passing touchdowns in a season (55), and most passing yards (5,477). Manning also tied an NFL record when he threw seven touchdowns in a game in 2013.

Archie Manning played for the New Orleans Saints for over a decade in his career. While he never won a Super Bowl, he had his jersey number retired by Ole Miss and made two Pro Bowls. He is also a part of the Saints' Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame.

Who is Arch Manning?

Arch Manning is now attempting to keep the family name relevant while at Texas after his debut. He went into the season as the backup to Quinn Ewers, who injured his oblique in their game against UTSA.

After coming into Texas' game against UTSA in relief of Ewers, the young Manning left his mark. He threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns in the game. He also added a 67-yard touchdown run in the 56-7 blowout win.

Eventually, he will make it to the NFL. In the meantime, Arch has to continue filling in for Ewers until he is cleared to return to action.