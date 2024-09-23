Oscar-winning actor and huge Texas football fan Matthew McConaughey congratulated Arch Manning after he won his first career start as the Longhorns starting quarterback.

The Dallas Buyers Club star took to X, formerly Twitter, to discuss Manning's first career start. He is riding high after the Longhorns' latest win.

“PS. congrats Arch Manning on 1st start as a Longhorn,” McConaughey began. “Many more to come.”

The reason Manning started on September 21, 2024, is due to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers. He injured his oblique against UTSA the previous week.

In his first extended college football play, Manning completed 75% of his passes and threw four touchdowns in Texas' game against UTSA. Additionally, he ran in a 67-yard touchdown.

Arch Manning's first Texas football start

In his first start for Texas, Arch Manning threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns. However, he only completed 51.7% of his passes and threw two interceptions.

Still, Texas football dominated the UL Monroe Warhawks. They won 51-3, thanks to running back Jaydon Blue. He ran for 124 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

ULM's quarterback, General Booty, was held in check. He threw for just 42 yards on 19 pass attempts and an interception. Backup Aidan Armenta threw for 12 yards and a touchdown in his limited playing time.

Texas has big games against Oklahoma and Georgia coming up in October. However, they first have to play Mississippi State on September 28.

Who is Matthew McConaughey?

Matthew McConaughey is a huge Texas football fan and an accomplished actor. He won an Oscar for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club in 2014.

He started his career with a role in Richard Linklater's iconic coming-of-age movie Dazed and Confused. His character, David Wooderson, is responsible for McConaughey's iconic “alright, alright, alright” catchphrase.

Dazed and Confused helped launch McConaughey to new heights. He had roles in Glory Daze, A Time to Kill, Contact, and Amistad throughout the rest of the nineties.

In the early 2000s, McConaughey became the go-to man in the rom-com genre. He starred in The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool's Gold, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. During this period, he also starred in Two for the Money and Tropic Thunder.

After taking a break from acting, McConaughey returned to Hollywood with a drastic shift in genre. He began acting in dramas, starting with The Lincoln Lawyer, in 2011.

In the coming years, he starred in Mud, Magic Mike, Dallas Buyers Club, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Interstellar. McConaughey also starred in Free State of Jones, Kubo and the Two Strings, Sing, Gold, The Dark Tower, White Boy Rick, and Serenity in the coming years.

More recently, McConaughey has starred in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen and Sing 2. He also narrated a documentary titled Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story. He had a cameo in Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine as Cowboypool.

McConaughey also executive-produced and starred in Agent Elvis for Netflix. The animated series was created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie and depicts a fictionalized version of Elvis Presley, who is a secret agent for the United States government. Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, and Don Cheadle also starred in it.