Spring practices are coming to a close across the country. Teams have gotten their first looks at all the winter additions, and know where they will likely need reinforcements before the season starts. The Ole Miss Rebels decided to get a jump on this and forego the final three practices they could’ve taken. In the spring, each team is allowed 15 practices, in addition to a spring game. Head Coach Lane Kiffin decided to give his players some extra time to recover and cut things off at 12.

This gives him a jump on recruiting in the two-week-long transfer portal window that just opened. In Ole Miss’ spring game, Kiffin purposefully held the defense back from showing too much so as to entertain the fans with more points. However, reports from those in the know suggest the Rebels will go heavy on defense in this portal window to find more pieces at all three levels.

This list is by no means full of insider knowledge, it’s just a few players available that would fit positions of need. With that being said, here are 3 players Ole Miss should target in the spring portal window.

3. Bear Alexander, DL, Georgia

If you need help on defense, why not go after possibly the best defensive lineman available? Bear Alexander is a 6’3 305 pound sophomore out of Denton, TX. In his freshman campaign, he totaled nine tackles and two sacks, one of which in the national championship. Also, Alexander was a consensus four-star and the #50 overall prospect in his class.

In effect, he’s a big, disruptive defensive tackle that teams love to have in the modern game. Not to say he’s as good as these players, but he would fill a similar role as a Jeffrey Simmons or Aaron Donald. Absolute game wreckers on the interior who can stop the pass and the run. Again, this isn’t to say that Ole Miss is after Alexander, but if they were to pursue him it would be for good reason.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Jaden Davis, CB, Oklahoma

Next, to help the Rebs’ defense is a defensive back. Jaden Davis has spent the last four seasons at Oklahoma, racking up 101 total tackles, one interception, and 10 passes deflected. Obviously, those numbers don’t jump off the charts or anything, but Davis offers quality Power Five experience, and coming from a conference that sees a whole lot of passing. Ole Miss has already lost a few defensive backs to the portal, so any help is good help.

Davis is the 21st-best available player in the portal according to On3. This is the exact mold of player Lane Kiffin has traditionally jumped all over in the portal, much like previous additions such as Isheem Young and Ladarius Tennison.

1. Jaheim Thomas, LB, Cincinnati

Speaking of players with big-time experience, how about Cincinnati linebacker Jaheim Thomas. The Princeton, OH native totaled 95 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in 23 games as a Bearcat. Not only this, but he would bring the experience of being on a roster that made the College Football Playoff. That kind of winning is infectious to the players all across the locker room. Thomas has seen firsthand what it takes to get there, and so has Pete Golding. He would provide good cover in the middle while also being a potential leader for the Rebs.

Of course, he may follow Luke Fickell to Wisconsin, but, as always, a phone call can’t hurt, can it?