It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Ole Miss-Wake Forest prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Ole Miss-Wake Forest.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have a big challenge in front of them this week — no, not playing Ole Miss, but dealing with a wrenching setback and trying to move past it. The Week 2 ACC game between Wake Forest and Virginia was a huge early-season moment for both sides. The winner was going to get a lot of momentum and confidence from the game, with the coaching staff believing it could create a successful season and convince the players they had a higher ceiling than previously imagined. The losing side was going to scrape itself off the ground and try to rally, but the pain of losing was going to be an obstacle to that larger process. Virginia and Wake played a very close and contentious game, and Wake fell just short in the fourth quarter. The Deacs have to find a way to turn the page, but it simply won't be easy. Now Wake has to face a top-10-ranked Ole Miss squad while also dealing with the stomach-churning disappointment of what happened last week against Virginia. This situation will test Wake Forest mentally, emotionally, physically, tactically, and in every other possible way. We will see how much the Deacs have in the fuel tank against the Rebels, who are intent on not only making the College Football Playoff this season, but on making the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta for the very first time in school history. Ole Miss is the only SEC school which played in the SEC West from 1992 through 2023 and never did make the SEC title game. (Kentucky and Vanderbilt were part of the SEC East for those 32 seasons and never have made the SEC Championship Game. Ole Miss is the only longtime SEC West program to go 0 for 32.) The Rebels have a powerful incentive to not only play well, but to make history this year.

Your move, Wake. This figures to be a decided uphill battle.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rebels are far better than the Demon Deacons in every way imaginable. They are bigger, faster, stronger, deeper, more skilled, and have more game-changing athletes. There just isn't a lot else to be said, especially since Wake Forest could be deflated coming off the tough loss to Virginia.

Why Wake Forest Could Cover The Spread/Win

It won't actually be that difficult for Wake Forest to mentally turn the page from Virginia and focus on this game. The Demon Deacons are hosting a top-10 team. That should get their blood pumping and their juices flowing. Ole Miss has played two cupcakes at home. Now the Rebels go on the road. The spread is huge. Ole Miss could play poorly in one quarter, and that would be enough to keep this spread under the 22.5-point number.

Final Ole Miss-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

This game is best enjoyed as a neutral observer rather than being bet on by someone with a stake in the outcome. Our lean is to Ole Miss, but the Rebels might be a little sluggish in their first road game of the year. Pass.

Final Ole Miss-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -22.5