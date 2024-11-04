When you go on a date with “Vampire” singer Olivia Rodrigo, expect to be asked a question about space by the singer, who is on the Guts World Tour.

During an interview with Netflix for her Guts World Tour concert film, Rodrigo revealed the “oddly specific” question she asks guys on first dates.

“I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space,” said Rodrigo. “And if they say yes, I don't date them. I just think if you want to go to space, you're a little too full of yourself. I think it's just weird.”

And fair enough. Everyone has their own “icks” in dating, and Rodrigo knows what would cause that for her. Presumably, her current boyfriend, Louis Partridge, did not answer yes to Olivia Rodrigo's question about space.

Olivia Rodrigo's rise to fame

After starting her career with roles in Disney Channel's Bizaardvark and Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo became one of the biggest music stars in the world.

She made her music debut with her first single, “Drivers License,” in January 2021. The song put her on the map before she released her second single, “Deja Vu.” Rodrigo released a third single, “Good 4 U,” before the release of her debut album, Sour.

Her debut album was a big hit. Sour was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys, winning the latter award.

To support the album, Rodrigo went on her first headlining tour in 2022. The Sour Tour consisted of 49 shows across two legs in North America and Europe. Gracie Abrams, Chappell Roan, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen opened for her.

The Guts World Tour

Shortly after the success of Sour, Rodrigo began teasing her sophomore album, Guts. The album's lead single, “Vampire,” was released on June 30, 2023. Another single, “Bad Idea Right?” came out a couple of months later in August. A third and final single, “Get Him Back!” was released after the album dropped.

Guts came out on September 8, 2023. Like her last album, it was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys. She lost both awards to Taylor Swift's Midnights.

The Guts World Tour has since launched to promote Olivia Rodrigo's latest album. It started on February 23, 2024, with a show in Palm Desert, California, and is slated to conclude on July 1, 2025.

Unlike her last tour, the Guts World Tour is an all-arena venture. However, her co-manager seemingly thinks it could have taken place in stadiums.

The Netflix concert film commemorates her two shows at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Rodrigo's hometown shows were filmed and edited into one epic concert film that captures the entire show.

After the shows at the Intuit Dome, Rodrigo embarked on an Asian leg of the Guts World Tour. She then performed eight shows in Australia across Melbourne and Sydney.

The only stop remaining on the tour is in Manchester, England. Rodrigo will perform shows on June 30 and July 1, 2025, to close out the tour. The two shows are set to take place at the Co-op Live venue.