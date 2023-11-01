Olivia Rodrigo dressed up in a very meta Halloween costume.

“A godd**n vampire”

Rodrigo took to Instagram to share her Halloween costume. She donned white vampire teeth — an obvious nod to her lead single from Guts, “Vampire.”

“happy halloween 🧛🏼‍♀️🧛🏼‍♀️🧛🏼‍♀️,” Rodrigo's caption read.

This was a clever nod to her fanbase. “Vampire” was the first single released from Guts. Rodrigo released the single, which was co-written and produced by Dan Nigro, on June 30. Prior to this, it had over two years since her Grammy-winning debut album, Sour. Her fanbase had been waiting a long time for new music, and “Vampire” set the tone for her sophomore album. The single topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its release.

Guts was released a couple of months later on September 8. Two more singles have been released from the album, “Bad Idea Right?” and “Get Him Back!”, and the album also topped the Billboard 200. Guts received critical acclaim, and could once again be in the awards conversation come Grammys time.

Prior to her pop music career taking off, Olivia Rodrigo was known for her TV work. She had a leading role on Bizaardvark before moving onto the Disney+ High School Musical revival, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Rodrigo would star in the first two seasons before taking a back seat from the third season onward.

In 2024, Rodrigo will tour Guts across North America and Europe. She will hit all of the iconic arenas from the O2 in London to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Guts is out now.