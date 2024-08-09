The Paris Olympics will conclude with a spectacular closing ceremony on August 11, and Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. is set to take center stage, People reports. The acclaimed singer-songwriter, known for her powerful performances and impressive accolades, will deliver the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France. This performance marks a significant moment as it transitions the spotlight to Los Angeles, which will host the Summer Games in 2028.

H.E.R., a five-time Grammy winner, has earned widespread acclaim for her contributions to music and film. At just 27, she has already secured an Oscar, an Emmy, and multiple Grammy Awards. Her poignant protest anthem “I Can’t Breathe” earned her the Grammy for Song of the Year in 2021. Her involvement in the Paris closing ceremony highlights her influence and stature in the entertainment industry, adding a notable American touch to the event.

Star-Studded Lineup and Special Features

Joining H.E.R. at the Olympics ceremony are iconic French bands Phoenix and Air, underscoring the event’s celebration of French musical heritage. Thierry Reboul, the event's executive director, emphasized the global impact of French music and artists, reflecting the ceremony's theme of honoring historical and cultural contributions.

In addition to H.E.R.'s performance, the closing ceremony will feature appearances from high-profile American artists, including Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who will perform from Los Angeles. The broadcast, starting at 2 p.m. EDT, will be available on NBC and Peacock, with a re-broadcast during primetime coverage.

Adding an element of cinematic excitement, Tom Cruise might perform a stunt related to his filming of “Mission: Impossible 8.” Reports suggest that a skydiving sequence with the Hollywood sign could play a pivotal role in the handover, bringing a dramatic flair to the transition from Paris to Los Angeles.

With a lineup that blends musical talent and cinematic spectacle, the Paris closing ceremony promises to deliver a memorable finale to the Games, setting the stage for the next Olympic host city.