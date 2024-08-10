Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is at the center of one of the 2024 Paris Olympics' biggest controversies. After a unanimous win over China's Liu Yang to win gold in the 66 kg division, Khelif's womanhood has come into question due to her XY chromosomes.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III defended the 25-year-old, via his social media.

“Imane Khelif is Algeria’s 1st Boxing Olympic Gold Medalist EVER. NOT A MAN competing in Women’s sports,” Griffin said. “NOT TRANSGENDER. She’s a BIOLOGICAL FEMALE who SHOULD BE CELEBRATED not bullied and used to push political agendas. Protect women and stop bullying her.”

Khelif was disqualified from the 2023 World Championships by the International Boxing Association because of her chromosomes, which led some to question her Olympic eligibility. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cleared her before the games started, and also stripped the IBA of overseeing Olympic boxing.

Imane Khelif was qualified to fight in the Olympics

IOC brass publicly defended the Khelif fight, via Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel.

“This is not a transgender case,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams assured. “There has been some confusion that this is a man fighting a woman. This is just not the case. On that there is consensus. Scientifically this is not a man fighting a woman.”

IOC president Thomas Bach backed up Adams as well.

“We have two boxers who were born as woman [sic], who have been raised as woman, who have a passport as a woman and have competed for many years as woman,” Bach confirmed.

Khelif denounced the IBA, saying she didn't understand what the organization had against her.

“Now [the IBA is] not recognized anymore, and they hate me,” Khelif said. “And I don’t know why. I really don’t know why. I sent them a single message with this gold medal: I say that my dignity, my honor, is above everything else.”

Lastly, the welterweight fighter pleaded for online haters to leave her alone.

“They should avoid bullying,” Khelif said. “I would hope that people will stop bullying.”

Despite misinformation circling the internet, Khelif is not a transgender woman, and the debate can be put to rest.