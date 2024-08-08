Coming off yet another disappointing showing in the FIBA World Cup, Team USA looked to come back with a vengeance in the 2024 Paris Olympics. With that goal in mind, they sought the services of some of the nation's best players, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, and so far, Team USA has dominated proceedings in Paris. Heading into their semifinal clash against Serbia, they have won all four of their games by an average margin of 24.8 points — an elite mark.

The Serbian national team, led by Nikola Jokic, has witnessed the dominance of this version of Team USA firsthand, and not just once. In addition to their 110-84 loss in the group stage of the Olympics, USA also took a convincing 105-79 win over them during the exhibition season. Simply put, this USA squad appears to have Serbia's number, prompting head coach Svetislav Pesic to go as far as to call this 2024 team the best in its history — beating out the 1992 Dream Team.

“We are playing against an exceptional team. I think it is the best team in national team’s basketball history,” Pesic said, via Eurohoops.

For the Serbia head coach, what's most frightening about this iteration of Team USA is that they're not even in their final form yet. There have been plenty of growing pains during their run in the Olympics thus far, and yet they have beaten their opponents convincingly anyway.

“From game to game, they grow as a team,” Pesic added.

Serbia has a chance to upset Team USA, thanks to Nikola Jokic

Serbia did not get this far without being a well-coached team themselves. Any team with Nikola Jokic as its best player has a shot to win a knockout game, as evidenced by the way the Denver Nuggets star led them to a comeback win in the quarterfinals against Australia. Jokic put on a two-way masterclass in overtime, taking over the game as he was not going to let Serbia bow out in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Of course, Team USA is a different animal, especially in the frontcourt. Australia had Jock Landale, Duop Reath, and Will Magnay make up their center rotation; while Landale and Reath are serviceable NBA players, they aren't exactly in the same level as Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, and Bam Adebayo.

Still, Team USA better not rest on their laurels if they were to capture the gold medal in Paris.