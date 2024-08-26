The Paris Olympics may be in the rearview mirror, but U.S. gymnastics is not moving on from what it deems to be a grossly unfair ruling centering around Jordan Chiles. Simone Biles, the face of the sport and a Summer Games icon, continues to push for justice while also encouraging her close friend and teammate.

Chiles initially placed fifth in the final of women's floor exercise before her coaches noticed that the judges failed to include the correct difficulty score on one of the elements of her routine. They successfully appealed, which allowed Chiles to leap above Romania's Ana Barbosu for the bronze medal. It was a shocking turn of events that devastatingly left Barbosu in tears.

But it was the right call based on the egregious mistake that was made. Romanian Olympic officials made their own observation, however, and argued that the appeal was made four seconds later than is allowed. Just like that, Chiles endured her own agonizing moment of heartbreak, as the bronze was taken from her and instead awarded to Barbosu.

Amid all of the emotional distress this has inevitably brought the 23-year-old athlete, her training partner is doing her best to remind Chiles of what she accomplished in Paris despite the controversy.

Simone Biles has been with Jordan Chiles for the highs and lows

“We saw what you did,” Simone Biles said of Jordan Chiles in an interview with People, per Anna Lazarus Caplan and Janine Rubenstein. “And it’s an unfortunate circumstance because something like this has never happened before and it’s truly a shame, but we wish all three girls could get the medal and unfortunately in gymnastics that’s not the case…Do we think they did the correct procedures to come to this ruling? No. That’s really why we want that justice for Jordan and why we’re going to keep supporting her and uplifting her.”

Although the arbitration panel is standing by its bronze medal decision, the words of a transcendent talent could possibly carry some weight. Biles is a seven-time Olympics gold medalist, with one of those coming alongside Chiles in the women's team final of the 2024 Summer Olympics. The two famously have a close bond and spent hours upon hours together in pursuit of this ultimate dream.

When Chiles fell just short of qualifying for the women's all-around final due to a rule that permits only two gymnasts per country from advancing, Biles was one of the first to console her. A few days later, she celebrated and shared the Olympic podium with the UCLA star in what was Chiles' signature moment. But it was oh so brutally brief.

Chiles has had quite the career to this point

Since emotions are still probably high at this time, Biles is emphasizing the Tualatin Oregon native's distinguished legacy, which includes more than just this gut-wrenching decision. Chiles competed in all four apparatuses in the team final, joining only Simone Biles in that workhorse role for the Paris Games. Additionally, she has an Olympics silver medal, a World Championships gold medal and two individual national championship golds on her gymnastics résumé.

And even if it is not formally recognized, Chiles also earned the third-highest score in floor exercise on the biggest stage the sport has to offer. She has left an indelible mark on the mat. But unfortunately, so too has the International Olympic Committee.

Hopefully, Jordan Chiles will lean on Biles and the rest of Team USA when they begin their Gold Across America Tour in September.