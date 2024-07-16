Ludvig Åberg is preparing to make his Open Championship debut later this week. The Swedish phenom has burst onto the scene and taken the golfing world by storm. The 24-year-old Åberg has already helped Team Europe win a Ryder Cup and nearly won the Masters in his first attempt this past April.

But it is The Open that truly excites the youngster.

This year, the Open Championship will once again be held at Royal Troon, the site of the 2016 Open which was won by fellow Swede, Henrik Stenson.

“I’ve said that a few times before, that day should be a national holiday in Sweden,” Åberg said Monday ahead of The Open. “It was a very cool day. I vividly remember watching that with my friends, and it’s cool to see what he’s done for Swedish golf, and he’s doing, so obviously, was the pinnacle of that.”

Stenson is the most accomplished Swedish golfer on the men's side all time. Of course, Annika Sorenstam, arguably the greatest female golfer in history, also hails from the Scandinavian nation.

But if Åberg continues the level of play he has shown thus far in his young career, Stenson will have to move over. That may start this week as Åberg brings his game to the world's oldest major.

Ludvig Åberg and The Open

The Open holds a special place with Åberg, which he detailed Monday.

“It is the one that’s closer to home, and it is the one that I’ve watched growing up a little bit more, a little bit closer. I feel that connection to The Open and the UK,” he said. “I love being here.”

Åberg is in search of his second professional victory. He won the RSM Classic in the fall of 2023, shortly after turning pro. Since then, all the former Texas Tech Red Raider has done is vault his way to No. 4 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

He finished runner up to Scottie Scheffer at the 2024 Masters, logged a T12 at the U.S. Open last month, has made the cut in 14 of 15 events and already has seven Top-10's to his name. Everyone knows he has the game to win multiple majors.

He is not lacking in confidence either.

“I’m always going to have high expectations because I know what I can do, and I know my abilities,” Åberg said.

“It’s been a lot of fun these last 12, 13 months,” he said. “Ultimately, I’m just trying to play good golf and trying to have fun with me and my team and my coaches and whatnot. It’s cool. Hopefully, we’ll have many, many more years to come.”

Only time will tell if Ludvig Åberg will hoist the Claret Jug Sunday evening, improving upon an already stellar young career.