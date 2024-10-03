Despite rumors, Sydney Sweeney does not call the paparazzi to her house for photos. In fact, she does not seem high on the photographers, who will do anything to get a glimpse of her.

During an interview with Glamour, the Anyone but You star discussed the paparazzi. They recently appeared at her new home in Florida, asking her family to draw her outside in a bikini for photos.

“They said, ‘If you tell her to just come outside in a bikini, I’ll take pictures and then I’ll leave you alone,'” Sweeney recalled.

She then insisted that she is not one of the celebrities who calls them on herself. She adamantly slammed the rumors and asked to have peace at her home.

“Why would I call the paparazzi to take pictures of me at my own house when my baby cousins and family are there and I’m in my backyard?” she asked. “Why would I ever want that? I have pictures of these guys in kayaks hiding in bushes in the ocean. They got there at 8 a.m. and wouldn’t leave until 4 p.m. I should be able to be in my home and feel comfortable and safe.”

Above all else, her biggest concern is safety. When the paparazzi take photos of Sydney Sweeney, they reveal her whereabouts. Plus, word travels fast.

“Everyone knows where I am. Now there’s boats that go by, and I literally hear them say, ‘This is Sydney Sweeney’s house.’ It becomes a star tour in my front yard,” she said.

Hopefully, the public call out of the paparazzi helps her. Every celebrity deserves their privacy.

Sydney Sweeney's journey to stardom

Over the last couple of years, Sweeney has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. She first gained notoriety for her roles in Everything Sucks and The Handmaid's Tale. She also starred in Sharp Objects.

In 2019, Sweeney had a role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. While it was not a major role—she played a member of Charles Manson's cult—it helped put more eyeballs on her.

That same year, she started starring in HBO's Euphoria. She stars in the series alongside Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, and Hunter Schafer.

Soon after, Sweeney starred in the first season of another HBO series, The White Lotus. She earned two Emmy nominations for her performance in the anthology series.

Recently, Sweeney has taken on varied roles in the likes of Nocturne, Reality, and Americana. In late-2023, Sweeney starred in Anyone but You with Glen Powell.

The rom-com was a surprise hit, grossing over $220 million at the box office. The duo of Sweeney and Powell are set to return for a sequel.

Her star power led her to a role in the Sony Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web. She starred in it alongside Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor. While it was not a hit, grossing just over $100 million, the movie was a fixture in pop culture.

She also starred and produced the horror movie Immaculate. Sweeney plays a nun sent to a mysterious convent in Italy, where secrets begin to show themselves.