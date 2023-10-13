It's a battle of Heisman trophy candidates this weekend. As Oregon football hit 5-0, quarterback Bo Nix has climbed the Heisman trophy odds. Nix has +600 odds and is currently in third behind Washington football's Michael Penix Jr. and USC's Caleb Williams. Nix and Penix Jr. will face off Saturday when the Ducks take on the Huskies.

According to his coach Dan Lanning, a huge part of Nix's success on the field is that he serves as an extra coach for the team.

“You have 10 coaches on your staff. With Bo, I feel like we have another coach,” Lanning said. “When he goes out there, he sees the game how we see it, “He’s trying to accomplish what we want accomplished offensively. Obviously, he’s a very talented player and has a competitive edge that I’ve never been around before,” per Andy Staples of On 3.

“Ultimately, I think Bo getting to serve under so many offensive coordinators has been so beneficial for him. He’s been able to see the game through so many lenses. He understands what he likes, and what he feels good about and he really understands what his coaches want to accomplish,” via Barkley Truax of On 3.

Through five games, Bo Nix has been phenomenal. Not only is Oregon football undefeated, but Nix has completed a whopping 80.3% of his passes for 1,459 yards and 15 touchdowns to just one interception. Nix is in his second season with the Ducks after transferring from Auburn football in 2022. He spent the first three years of his college career with Auburn and has played his best ball during his second year with the Ducks.