The Georgia football program is likely heading towards a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2024. Despite some tough losses this year, Kirby Smart's team is still one of the best in the country and is headed to the SEC title game against the winner of Texas-Texas A&M in Week 14.

As usual, Georgia is working hard on the recruiting front and is attracting some big-name recruits. One of them is California quarterback commit Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who was planning a visit to Georgia.

However, it appears he will not be visiting Athens anymore, per a report from Eli Lederman of ESPN.

‘Cal QB commit Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele no longer plans to visit Georgia in Week 14, he tells ESPN. Hawaii’s No. 1 overall prospect had a “great time” on his return trip to Cal over the weekend. Oregon still remains in the mix to flip the late-rising four-star passer.'

As a result, his recruitment is down to two schools: Cal and Oregon, as Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele said, per On3.

“It’s a hard decision for me but it’s definitely between Cal and Oregon.”

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele's rise has been unreal

Sagapolutele's recruitment and rise has been a surprising one. In fact. On3 expert Charles Power described it as “meteoric.”

“Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has had one of the more meteoric rises we’ve seen from a quarterback in his senior season over the last couple cycles,” Power wrote. “He’s had a monster senior season at James Campbell High in Hawaii. He first came on the national radar at the Elite 11 Finals in the summer and really parlayed that into an outstanding final prep campaign. He is one of the most skilled passers in the 2025 cycle. He has one of the strongest arms that we’ve seen.”

He originally committed to Cal in July, but Oregon and Georgia sparked his interest lately. He was slated to visit Georgia on November 16 before a high school playoff game pushed the date back a week and then pushed it back again.

Now, he does not plan on visiting Georgia and is instead deciding between Oregon and Cal. He was offered by a flurry of others, including Boise State, Oregon State, Utah State, and Hawaii.

However, with Georgia football out of the running, it is down to either Cal or Oregon for the five-star signal-caller.