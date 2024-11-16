The Oregon football program is gearing up for an important Big 10 matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Ducks' undefeated record is at risk, and they will need all the help they can get to defend it. However, Oregon received untimely injury updates on edge rusher Jordan Burch and wide receiver Tez Johnson.

Burch and Johnson are out for Saturday night's game, Pete Nankos of On3 reports. Burch suffered from a knee ailment earlier in the season but injured his ankle against the Maryland Terrapins on Nov. 9. Meanwhile, Johnson is dealing with an arm/shoulder injury. Hopefully, both of the defensive and offensive weapons will undergo speedy recoveries.

Through the first part of the season, Jordan Burch has amassed eight solo tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble. He has been a valuable contributor to the Oregon football squad's defense despite his injury woes.

Tez Johnson has totaled 649 yards and eight touchdowns on 64 receptions. He has not played since Nov. 2 against the Michigan Wolverines.

Oregon should be in good hands against Wisconsin, given Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt's Dan Lanning reason for the Ducks' 2024 success.

“Dan Lanning has got this team rolling. No team is playing better right now than Oregon. They have gotten better every single week. Every time I turn on the film and I watch an Oregon game, I'm like, well, that's more cohesive. That's better. Dillon Gabriel looks better. They look fast.

“The only thing that has slowed them down at times is injury. Jordan Burch has missed some time on the defensive side. You've got Tez Johnson with that injury. Although, hopefully, he returns. There's a reason why this time is number one in the country, and they just march along,” Klatt stated.

Lanning certainly has his players ready to play and eager to continue their impressive winning streak on Saturday.