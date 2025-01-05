Oregon football is getting hit with a tough blow. The Ducks are losing a prized quarterback recruit, who decided to sign with another West Coast school. Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is signing with California football, per ESPN.

The quarterback entered the transfer portal, after joining Oregon for Rose Bowl activities. He has yet to play a college game. Sagapolutele is the no. 1 recruit in Hawaii and one of the best quarterbacks of the 2025 recruiting class. He is the top ranked recruit now overall of California's class.

The move is music to the ears of California football fans, who already have a lot to celebrate. California football star running back Jaydn Ott announced he's returning to the school for the 2025 season. Ott and the young play caller Sagapolutele should create havoc for opposing defenses.

Oregon football had a rough outing in the College Football Playoff

Oregon fans are finding the last several days hard to stomach. The program is already trying to bounce back from a disappointing loss in the Rose Bowl to Ohio State. Oregon ran the table to go 13-0 this season, and won the Big Ten Championship.

That success ended in the Rose Bowl. Oregon got smacked around by the Buckeyes and lost, 41-21. The loss now of the quarterback Sagapolutele adds further grief to Ducks fans.

It is certainly unusual for a quarterback to enter the transfer portal, before their first season even starts. The young quarterback said it was the right decision though for him.

“I just felt that there was another school in particular that was right for me,” Sagapolutele said, per ESPN. “I'm excited to be a priority over there and to get to work. I'm ready to see what God has in store for me at Cal.”

Sagapolutele played really well in high school in Hawaii. He finishes his prep career with more than 3,000 yards passing and 46 touchdowns in his senior season. He threw just three interceptions, which is very impressive.

The young quarterback was impressed with California football quarterback coach Sterlin Gilbert. It seemed to play a role in his decision to go to Berkeley.

“It's the right environment for me,” Sagapolutele added. “Coach Gilbert is going to develop me and it's a place where I'm going to be able to go in and compete early on.”

Oregon football fans have something to look forward to despite this development. Another young star is coming to Oregon, as Akili Smith Jr. is set to head to Eugene in the fall.