The Oregon Ducks will head to Southern California to play the USC Trojans at the Galen Center. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Oregon-USC prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Ducks lost 87-78 to the Arizona Wildcats at home last weekend. Ultimately, they trailed 45-38 at halftime and could not recover. Jermaine Couisnard led the way with 20 points but struggled to shoot, going 6 for 19 from the field. Meanwhile, N'Faly Dante had 19 points. But the rest of the starters struggled, combining for just 12 points. Ultimately, Kario Oquendo had 13 points off the bench. The Ducks shot 44.8 percent from the field, including 38.9 percent from the triples. Also, they shot 79.2 percent from the charity stripe. The Ducks lost the board battle 32-29. Also, it did not help that they committed 14 turnovers. The Ducks also blocked six shots.

The Trojans fell 65-50 to the UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center last weekend. Unfortunately, they trailed 37-26 at halftime and could not rally. The starters all struggled, with not one player hitting double figures in points. First, Boogie Ellis had eight points while shooting 3 for 10. Kobe Johnson added eight points while shooting 3 for 7. Additionally, Joshua Morgan added six points while shooting 3 for 11. Oziyah Sellers had 10 points while making all three of his shots. Overall, the Trojans shot just 35.4 percent from the field. They also hit 46.2 percent of their attempts from the triples (6 for 13). Somehow, they were awful at the charity stripe, making only 62.5 percent of their attempts (10 for 16). They lost the board battle 36-25. Also, they committed seven turnovers.

Oregon leads the head-to-head series 36-22 and has won two games in a row. Moreover, they defeated the Trojans 82-74 on December 29, 2023. The Ducks are also 15-9 at the Galen Center.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-USC Odds

Oregon: -2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -130

USC: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 149.5 (-115)

Under: 149.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oregon vs. USC, Bronny James

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon comes into this game with a 12-8-1 mark against the spread. Moreover, they are 3-2 against the spread on the road. The Ducks are also 5-4 against the spread against the conference.

Couisnard is their best player. Currently, he averages 14.9 points per game. Couisnard also is shooting 44.2 percent from the field, including 38.6 percent from the triples. Thus, the Ducks hope he can shoot the ball efficiently. Dante has been good. So far, he has averaged 14.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Dante has also shot 60 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Shelstad has been good, averaging 12.4 points per game. Shelstad is also shooting 47.5 percent from the field, including 39.4 percent from the triples. Ultimately, his shooting woes have hurt the team.

Nate Bittle is averaging 10 points per game. However, he only managed four points in his last game and will need to do more to help the Ducks. Oquendo is averaging 9.7 points per game. Additionally, he has been their best shooter, hitting 52.9 percent from the field, including 43.9 percent from the triples.

Oregon will cover the spread if they can square up and hit their shots. Then, they need to defend the perimeter and play solid defense.

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Trojans come into this game with a 9-11-1 mark against the spread. Likewise, they are 4-5 against the spread at the Galen Center. The Trojans are also 4-5 against the spread against their conference.

Ellis leads the pack, averaging 18.7 points per game. Furthermore, he has shot the ball well, hitting 45.4 percent from the field, including 45.3 percent from beyond the arc. But the Trojans have struggled since Isaiah Collier suffered a hand injury a couple weeks ago. Unfortunately, he is still not available. They will need guys like Johnson to pick up the slack. While he has averaged 11.4 points, he is also shooting just 37.9 percent from the field.

The Trojans also have two legacy kids on their team they would like to see more from. First, DJ Rodman, the son of legendary rebounder Dennis Rodman, needs to step up. At the moment, he is averaging 7.2 points per game. But he has struggled over the last two games. First, Rodman scored eight points while going 3 for 9 against Arizona State before managing just four points on 3 for 9 shooting against the Bruins.

Bronny James, son of current Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James, is averaging just 5.6 points per game while shooting only 36.4 percent from the field. While he is not the first or second player the Trojans rely on, he needs to play better after scoring two points and missing all three of his shot attempts against the Bruins.

USC will cover the spread if they can find some consistent shooting. Then, they need to stop Oregon from dominating them on the other end.

Final Oregon-USC Prediction & Pick

USC has lost by 15 points in each of the past three games. Sadly, they look lost and disoriented. While Oregon lost to Arizona, they previously played well in their other two games. The Ducks may even beat the Trojans by more on the road than they did at home. Expect Oregon to cover.

Final Oregon-USC Prediction & Pick: Oregon -2.5 (-102)