Since 2018, the Baltimore Orioles have the third-worst winning percentage in Major League Baseball. A big reason why they're not dead last in that statistic is their breakout 2023 season that sees them enter Tuesday with a 77-47 record, the best in the American League.

The Orioles used their years in the basement to retool their farm system and build one of the best prospect pools in the MLB. Some of those prospects have quickly blossomed into stars in the big leagues for Baltimore and there are plenty more on the way. The Orioles have six top 100 prospects according to MLB Pipeline, with all six of them in the top 54.

Baltimore has proven not only can it draft well, but its development of young players is among the best in all of sports. The Orioles executed an old-school rebuild and are reaping the benefits. While their 2023 season has been a success to this point, there is still room for improvement.

Baltimore has taken a “best available player” approach all season long, plucking minor league prospects to fill in holes on the major league roster. With rosters expanding in September, the Orioles have several candidates that should be considered for a call-up.

2. Joey Ortiz

Joey Ortiz has flown under the radar a bit in the midst of so many flashy Orioles prospects in recent years. Selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, Ortiz quickly worked his way up the minor league ranks and made his MLB debut with Baltimore this April, less than three years after becoming a pro.

Ortiz didn’t exactly knock the cover off the ball, but he saw action in 15 games and had a 6-for-11 span at one point. Overall he hit .212 in 34 plate appearances, scoring and driving in four runs each. He's been recalled three times by the Orioles, but not since mid-June.

Since his last demotion on June 26, Ortiz has raked. He has a .344 batting average with 18 doubles and 30 RBIs during that span, finding his groove and making it hard for the Orioles to ignore him. He's also been very versatile, playing multiple games in several infield positions.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Baltimore doesn’t necessarily have to use Ortiz as a utility guy, though that role may suit him best at this point in his career. Several Orioles infielders have struggled recently, including primary second baseman Adam Frazier who is hitting .150 across his last seven games.

Ortiz could slot into his natural position at shortstop, but the Orioles won’t be shy to spread him across the diamond if they decide to recall him. They should have confidence in him to be better at the plate and they trust him with the glove. He has yet to make an error in 88 MLB innings. Having that sort of defense can do wonders for a contending team.

1. Colton Cowser

Cowser was recently demoted by the Orioles after playing in 26 big league games. He did not hit the ball well, hitting .115 in 61 at-bats. Cowser's first stint in the MLB shouldn’t define him though, and he's proven in five games back in the minors that he can fix things at the plate rather quickly.

Cowser has a .350 batting average with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs with Triple-A Norfolk since being sent down. If the Orioles continue to cement themselves as the top seed in the American League, Cowser should find his way back to Baltimore before the regular season concludes.

The Orioles are pretty set with the outfield trio of Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays and Anthony Santander, but their backup options are scarce and haven’t done much. Bringing Cowser back would not only give Baltimore some much-needed depth in the outfield but also give them a left-handed bat off the bench.

Colton Cowser will almost certainly be called up again this season, but what sort of role will he have and how much playing time will he get? That may depend on how soon the Orioles can clinch the AL East and continue their march toward the No. 1 seed in the American League. Perhaps Cowser is even part of the reason why they clinch the division.

The Orioles are as rich as they come in terms of teams with a multitude of highly touted prospects. How they are used in the majors is up to Baltimore, but it seems to have the right feel for these young players and is getting the most out of its farm system.