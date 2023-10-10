Oscar Isaac's new film in the works just gained an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA. This enables independent productions without direct ties to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to continue filming.

Due to a failure to reach a new film and TV contract with the AMPTP, the guild steadily expanded the list of projects eligible for such agreements. These agreements allow guild members to work on these productions without violating the strike order.

Director Julian Schnabel has been developing Oscar Isaac‘s movie project for over a decade. This was initially brought to him by Johnny Depp. However, Depp is no longer starring in the project.

Recent development report Oscar took over the role of Nick Tosches, the author of the novel. Alongside Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot.

Now, the movie's plot revolves around Dante's “The Divine Comedy” and intertwines two stories. One set in 14th-century Sicily, Italy, featuring poet Dante Alighieri. Then, another in the autumn of 2001, featuring a fictionalized version of Nick Tosches.

In the contemporary narrative, Tosches, a Dante expert in New York, is drawn into a world of danger and mystery when asked to authenticate what may be Dante's original manuscript. As an indie production, this Oscar Isaac film will operate under a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement.

Starting July 27, SAG-AFTRA began issuing casting-specific agreements. This permits members to audition and engage in casting negotiations for these productions. However, they can't travel, rehearse, or commence rendering services for the production at that stage. Although other agreements grant films the ability to promote themselves at festivals. Entries like Michael Mann's “Ferrari” even had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Then on August 14, SAG-AFTRA modified its agreements policy, announcing that it would exclude WGA-covered projects filmed in the U.S. after discussions with the Writers Guild.