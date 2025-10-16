The Los Angeles Chargers know that they can only go as far as their defense will allow them, and they are hoping that their defense will take a big step forward in terms of strength and health this week when they face the Indianapolis Colts.

Star linebacker Khalil Mack has been out with an elbow injury but he has returned to practice this week. It seemed likely that Mack would begin a “ramp up” process with the thought that he would be available for the Week 8 Thursday night game against the Minnesota Vikings or Week 9 on the road against the Tennessee Titans.

However, Mack has felt surprisingly well this week during practice, and he could come back this week when the Chargers host the much-improved Colts. He added that while he would like to play, the final decision will be up to head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz.

Mack is still in the early part of a 21-day window before the Chargers have to decide whether he will go back on the active roster. If the Chargers decide to activate him this week, it would mean that his elbow is doing well and the team expects him to make a solid contribution in his return to the lineup.

Chargers hoping their defense steps up against the Colts

The Colts have gotten excellent production this year from their offense as quarterback Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor have formed a solid 1-2 punch. The Colts are fourth in yards gained and lead the league in scoring as they are putting 32.3 points on the board per game.

The Chargers are playing good defense this year, but not up to the standard they had last year when they ranked 7th in pass defense and and 1st in points allowed. The Chargers are seventh total defense, allowing 301.7 yards per game and 12th in points allowed, giving up 20.8 per game.

The presence of Mack would give the Chargers an improved pass rush and stronger on-field leadership.