Lots of changes are being made within the Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff. Jim Harbaugh is dealing with the difficult decision of moving on from both Greg Roman and Jesse Minter. When Harbaugh was hired by the Bolts two years ago, most knew this day would come.

Roman was let go because of his inability to elevate the Chargers' offense with Justin Herbert as the franchise player. The team reportedly is set to hire Mike McDaniel as the new offensive coordinator; however, that has not been made official yet.

Minter accepted the head coaching job for the Baltimore Ravens, staying in the Harbaugh castle of relationships. Minter takes over for John Harbaugh and will keep the same culture in Baltimore. Minter has been a part of the John Harbaugh coaching staff from 2017 to 2020 as a defensive assistant and defensive backs coach. Six years later, he is now the head coach after partnering up with Jim Harbaugh on his way to fame.

The Chargers' defensive coordinator job becomes the best one on the market. Every available coach wanting to be a defensive coordinator should want this job. The defense is stacked with talent, led by Derwin James, Tuli Tuipulotu, Dayian Henley, Donte Jackson, and Tarheeb Still. Khalil Mack, Odefe Oweh, Tair Tart, and Tony Jefferson are set to become free agents.

In 2024, the Chargers led the NFL in scoring defense, allowing only 17.7 points per game. In 2025, the Bolts' defense remained dominant. They were 9th in scoring defense, allowing 20.0 points per game, and were 5th in passing yards allowed at only 179.9 per contest and 5th in total yards at 285.2.

With Minter recently hired, reports and rumors about who can replace him should be reported in the coming days. The Chargers are known for keeping a lot of things in-house, especially with Jim Harbaugh running the show.

Let's take a look at the top four coaching candidates to replace Minter as the Bolts' DC, in no particular order.

Steve Clinkscale

Steve Clinkscale would be a great candidate to be promoted from defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator. He has been coaching under Jesse Minter and Jim Harbaugh since 2021. Minter could try to steal him away from the Chargers to the Ravens; however, Harbaugh may give him his due diligence and interview him for the job.

The Chargers' secondary has excelled the last two seasons under Clinkscale, and the 48-year-old may be in line to be a defensive coordinator for the third time. The players speak very highly of him. He was the Co-DC with Minter at Michigan the year they won the National Championship, and at Cincinnati for two seasons from 2013 to 2014.

Honorable mention: If the Chargers do want to stay in-house and go a different direction than Clinkscale, then former Michigan great Mike Elston and current Chargers defensive line coach could be a possibility.

Morris would be a great option as a veteran coach who knows how to run a defense. Morris has been coaching for almost 30 years and has been a defensive mastermind through it all. He had a rich history with the Atlanta Falcons, with many different roles from 2015 to 2020. He became the defensive coordinator under Sean McVay for three seasons before going back to the Falcons to be the head coach. His time in the ATL is over for now, but he could return there again in the future. Before he does, a stint back in Los Angeles would be familiar for Morris.

Morris has been rumored as a candidate for the Washington Commanders' DC role, but as of now, does not have any coaching interviews lined up.

Daronte Jones

Daronte Jones is an up-and-coming coach in the NFL. He is currently the defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings. With Brian Flores returning to the Vikings as the DC, Jones could emerge as a DC candidate in other places. The Dallas Cowboys had interviewed Jones twice before going with Christian Parker as the DC.

Jones interviewed with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, January 22. He has already interviewed with the New York Jets as well. Jones is a hot commodity right now, and the Chargers could be all over him as well if he does not sign with the Packers, Jets, or any team beforehand.

Jonathan Gannon, much like Raheem Morris, is a former head coach aiming to get back into coaching the defense. Gannon immediately becomes arguably the best DC option out there. He has had much success with the Philadelphia Eagles as their DC and the Indianapolis Colts as the DBs coach. Gannon has been coaching in the NFL since 2007 and would be a great mentor for the Chargers players.

His time in Arizona as the head coach did not work out; however, he will bounce right back with the Bolts if given the opportunity.