The Los Angeles Chargers head to the 2026 NFL Draft with impressive back-to-back 11-6 seasons, but also consecutive Wild Card Rounds losses under Jim Harbaugh. With new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on board, LA hopes to get over that first playoff win of the Harbaugh era. So, with this as the Chargers’ backdrop, we asked the PFF mock draft simulator who the team will take in April. Here are the five picks it made for the team through all seven rounds.

Round 1, Pick 22: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

In this Chargers’ scenario, the PFF mock draft simulator welcomed Mike McDaniel to LA with an offense-heavy 2026 NFL Draft. That starts with big-bodied Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston.

Boston is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass catcher with elite size and ball skills. He’s also an incredible red zone target who caught 20 touchdowns over the past two seasons. The former Husky doesn’t have high-end speed and may struggle to separate at times in the NFL, but Herbert will love having a target with this size and skill.

Keenan Allen is a free agent and will be 34 when the 2026 campaign kicks off. He may still be back next season, but at some point, the Chargers are going to have to turn the page. Ladd McConkey is a nice WR2, and maybe Quentin Johnston continues his upward trajectory. But if Boston joins the mix, he immediately becomes the player with the most WR1 potential on the team.

Round 2, Pick 55: DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

The Chargers were a top-10 defense last season, so there aren’t a lot of holes to fill on that side of the ball. Defensive tackle D’Shawn Hand is a free agent, though, so replacing him or getting more depth on the D-line is a priority.

Dontay Corleone is a 6-foot-1, 335-pound nose tackle who is excellent against the run. There isn’t much pass rush upside or versatility here, but with a defense as talented as the Chargers right now, they can afford to take a specialist in order to go up another level.

If LA does lose Hand, though, it may make sense to take a DT with a little more flexibility, who may be able to stay on the field on passing downs.

Round 3, Pick 86: TE Justin Joly, NC State

Orande Gadsden II showed a lot of potential as a TE1 last season, although drops were an issue at times. Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly were both only around 100 yards receiving this season, though, and the former is now a free agent.

After transferring from UConn to NC State, Justin Jolly put up over 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Wolfpack. The 6-foot-3, 251-pound tight end has a well-rounded game and can line up all over the formation, which makes him an excellent complement to Gadsden.

Round 4, Pick 123: RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, the only running backs under contract for the Chargers are Omarion Hampton and Amar Johnson (who had two carries for eight yards last season). So, while re-signing Kimani Vidal is likely a priority, getting another RB into the mix is essential.

With that in mind, the Chargers take Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne in this 2026 PFF NFL mock draft simulator run. Claiborne is small at 5-foot-9 and 192 pounds, but he has a track background and is explosive with the ball in his hands.

The former Demon Deacon could be a replacement for Vidal if he leaves. But Claiborne also has the pass-catching skills and big-play ability to complement Hampton and Vidal as well.

Round 6, Pick 202: WR Josh Cameron, Baylor

Getting weapons for new Chargers OC Mike McDaniel is obviously a theme of this 2026 PFF NFL Mock Draft simulator run, as the team takes another pass catcher in the sixth round.

Josh Cameron is a tough, strong wideout with an Anquan Boldin-type build at 6-foot-1, 224 pounds. He may not get a ton of separation, but he can outmuscle defenders and snag contested catches with the best of them. And when he gets the ball in his hands, watch out.

Cameron is an excellent run-after-the-catch WR who also excels as a punt returner. In 2024, he led the FBS with 20.7 yards per punt return. That kind of return skill alone makes him a valuable special teams pick on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.