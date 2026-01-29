Jim Harbaugh didn't take long finding his new Jesse Minter replacement for the Los Angeles Chargers. This incoming defensive coordinator happens to have ties to the future Baltimore Ravens coach, plus Harbaugh.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed late Wednesday night who's ready to “Bolt up” once again.

“Sources: Chargers are hiring Western Michigan defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary as their defensive coordinator,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Again, the 2026 DC is no stranger to the Bolts.

“O’Leary returns to the Chargers, where he worked as safeties coach under Jesse Minter in 2024. Prior to the Chargers, O’Leary coached the secondary at Notre Dame under Marcus Freeman,” Schefter added.

Jesse Minter replacement taking over highly-ranked Chargers defense

Article Continues Below

O'Leary's arrival promises continuity for the Chargers. Harbaugh himself saw potential in O'Leary before returning.

“Chris is a rising star in the coaching ranks. He's a connector, which is among the best compliments you can give a coach,” Harbaugh told the Western Michigan website upon his DC hire there last season. “The rapport he's able to create within a staff and his ability to build meaningful relationships with players throughout the locker room, regardless of position, is exceptional. Couple that with the way he teaches the game and develops guys on the field – it's easy to see what a great addition Chris is to the Western Michigan family.”

Now O'Leary jumps back to the NFL to take control of a highly-ranked Chargers defense.

Minter bequeaths the league's fifth-ranked defense over to his successor. O'Leary joins the staff two days following Mike McDaniel joining the Chargers as the offensive coordinator.

O'Leary additionally comes over after L.A. signed star defensive tackle Teair Tart to a three-year extension Monday.