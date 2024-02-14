The Pac-12 is moving on from George Kliavkoff.

The Pac-12 is in a very interesting boat right now. The conference tried to keep things intact last year, but things quickly unraveled, and now all but two of their schools are leaving the Pac-12 to join other conferences. The only two schools left that haven't joined a new conference are Washington State and Oregon State. Many people blame commissioner George Kliavkoff for the demise of the Pac-12, and now, it is looking like there could be a change of leadership.

With almost every school out of the Pac-12, the conference is now being called the Pac-2 by many. After this year, Oregon State and Washington State will be the only teams left, so that name is fitting. After the conference fell apart under his leadership, the teams in the Pac-2 want to move on from George Kliavkoff and they want a new commissioner. The Pac-12 released this statement on Tuesday.

“The Pac-12 Conference Board has given the departing 10 schools notice of a proposed leadership transition with an invitation to provide comment,” The statement read. “We expect to provide more information following a decision in the coming days.”

It's unclear at this point what is going to happen to the Pac-12. With 10 teams leaving and only two teams left standing, it is a situation that has not been seen in college sports. It doesn't seem likely that it will survive with just those two teams, but they are looking for a new commissioner, and that is a step in the right direction for the conference.

“This confirms that the Pac-2 (Washingon State and Oregon State) have officially begun the process of removing George Kliavkoff as commissioner,” Nicole Auerbach said in a tweet.”

Next season, the Pac-12 will have a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West. In football, Washington State and Oregon State will play against each other, and they will also play against numerous Mountain West teams. They will not be able to compete for the Mountain West title, however. It is going to be very interesting to see, but the Pac-12 can't go on like that forever.