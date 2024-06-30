The Indiana Pacers enter a critical offseason with a clear mission. They will need to address their lack of depth and shooting woes. After a rather anti-climactic Eastern Conference Finals exit in the 2024 playoffs, questions linger about the supporting cast around All-Stars Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. The recent NBA Draft presented an opportunity to bolster their roster, and they opted for a strategic approach. The Pacers utilized all three of their second-round picks. Let's delve into each selection and analyze whether the Pacers secured future contributors or simply rolled the dice.

Indiana Pacers' 2024 NBA Offseason Priorities

Following a 25-win season in 2021-22 and 35 wins in 2022-23, the Pacers were expected to make incremental progress in 2023-24. Oddsmakers even set their win total at 38.5. However, led by star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and their explosive offense, the Pacers exceeded expectations. Indy finished with a 47-35 record and secured a top-six playoff spot in the East. They upset the No. 3 Bucks and No. 2 Knicks in the postseason before getting swept by eventual champions Boston Celtics in the ECF.

To keep improving, the Pacers will likely focus on internal development and minor adjustments. With Haliburton's All-NBA season, his max-salary rookie extension will start at 30 percent of the 2024-25 cap instead of 25 percent. In addition, the team has committed to a similar max deal for free-agent forward Pascal Siakam. These contracts will significantly impact Indiana’s cap space for the coming years. Keep in mind as well that the team sacrificed several first-round picks to acquire Siakam from Toronto.

Having some financial flexibility with a couple of roster spots could be beneficial. Indiana's scouting team demonstrated its prowess by selecting Sheppard at No. 26 in last year’s draft. With him, the Pacers found a player capable of making an immediate impact.

Here we will put out some of our grades for every player the Indiana Pacers picked in the recently concluded 2024 NBA Draft.

No. 35: Johnny Furphy, SF, Kansas

Johnny Furphy slipping out of the top 20 and then out of the first round was one of the biggest surprises of the draft. This slip presents tremendous value for the Pacers, who traded for him. The Australian-born sharpshooter fell further than anticipated, but Indiana seized the opportunity. They secured a young, developmental prospect with size and shooting versatility. Remember that Indiana sent “cash considerations” to the Spurs to move up and select Furphy. The Kansas freshman, a raw 6'8 forward, shows promise as a floor-spacing three-point shooter.

Furphy boasts a smooth shooting stroke, hitting 35.2 percent from three-point range in his lone college season. With his height and shooting ability, he projects as an effective floor spacer, complementing Siakam's drives and Haliburton's playmaking. Sure, his defensive awareness needs development. That said, Furphy's offensive skills make him a steal at this stage in the draft. He might not make an immediate impact, but his shooting potential is a significant asset for the Pacers' long-term plans.

Grade: B

No. 49: Tristen Newton, G, UConn

Tristen Newton started his career at East Carolina before becoming a key player in UConn's recent title runs. He led the Huskies in scoring and assists during their 37-win season. Take note also that he has the passing vision and size to eventually develop into a solid backup point guard.

It is also worth remembering that Newton was the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player during UConn's championship run. He is a versatile defender and playmaker who excels in the little things that contribute to winning.

Grade: B

No. 50: Enrique Freeman, F, Akron

With back-to-back picks, the Pacers selected players who aren’t known for their shooting. Freeman is an exceptional defender, standing at 6'7 with a 7'2 wingspan. However, he has limitations offensively. A dominant forward at Akron, he excelled in size and rebounding. Freeman even tied the Division I record with 31 double-doubles last season and led the nation in rebounding in 2021-22. However, his shooting is a concern, and he struggles with turnovers. If he will make any positive impact in 2024, he needs to address both of those weaknesses.

Grade: C

Looking Ahead

Overall, the Pacers navigated the 2024 NBA Draft with a strategic focus on long-term potential and immediate impact. Each selection brings unique skills that align with Indiana's vision of building around Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Johnny Furphy's shooting and size offer significant upside. Meanwhile, Tristen Newton's playmaking and defense add depth to the backcourt. Enrique Freeman’s defensive prowess and rebounding ability might also provide a solid foundation in the frontcourt. Yes, of course, there may be challenges ahead. Having said that, the Pacers' commitment to developing these young players bodes well for their future in the Eastern Conference. This draft class could be a pivotal step in the Pacers’ quest for sustained success.