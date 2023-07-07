An eventful free agency period saw the Cleveland Cavaliers pull off a sign-and-trade for Max Strus and address their need for extra shooting, the Los Angeles Lakers add multiple players to strengthen their bench and a few teams retain key free agents with long-term extensions.

The Pacers found ways to bring in and keep a few key free agents around. They signed former Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown to a two-year, $45 million contract on the first day of free agency. They addressed their need for extra size and options at the power forward when they traded for New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin for two future second-round selections.

But, most importantly, they locked down their All-Star point guard for the foreseeable future by re-signing him to a five-year deal worth up to $260 million earlier this month.

Now that the dust from the first few days of NBA Free Agency has settled, what was the best move by the Indiana Pacers during the first days of NBA Free Agency?

No matter the price, it always helps to sign a 23-year-old All-Star point guard until 2029.

The Sacramento Kings first selected Haliburton with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The former Iowa State guard had a promising rookie season for Sacramento, posting averages of 13 points, three rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Haliburton, guard Buddy Hield and center Tristan Thompson would be traded to the Pacers in 2022 in exchange for center Domantas Sabonis, guard Justin Holiday, guard Jeremy Lamb and a second-round selection.

The 6-foot-5 guard would earn his first All-Star selection in 2023, joining a few Central Division rivals in Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Bucks guard Jrue Holiday. Haliburton would end the season with averages of 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game.

Haliburton is more than just a fantastic player for the Pacers, as highlighted by Pacers' President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard in May.

“I've never been around a more complete, empathetic, understanding-of-what-the-real-world is, loving, taking-care-of-the-small-people, truly-committed-to-community leader like him,” Pritchard said, via Yahoo! Sports. “I've never seen it. I've never seen a connector like Tyrese ever. Like ever.

“He connects with our ball boys. He connects with the CEO of some company. He just has this ability to make people feel comfortable around him. When I talk to him, I learn from him. I really do.”

The Brown signing gave them a veteran option who just won a ring with the Denver Nuggets. Adding Toppin may have added a forward who could provide them with productive minutes off the bench.

But keeping the 23-year-old point guard under contract for the next few years will give the Pacers plenty of time to grow and develop with the team's young core and extra time to build their roster of the future around Haliburton. Indiana added Houston forward Jarace Walker via the NBA draft. It signed former Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe and former Miami guard Isaiah Wong to two-way contracts. It will have 15 players under contract for the 2023-24 season, including Hield, center Myles Turner and guard Bennedict Mathurin, according to sports contract and salaries site Spotrac.

Mathurin finished last season with averages of 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He will have to improve his scoring and shooting efficiency in the next few years before he can take the next step for Indiana. Still, he can be a fantastic fit next to Haliburton if he can fulfill his NBA potential.