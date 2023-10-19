The Indiana Pacers will tip off against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. EDT on Oct. 25 in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers have gone 1-2 in their 2023 NBA preseason schedule so far. They rebounded from two preseason losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets with a 116-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Indiana forward Aaron Nesmith scored 15 points off the bench for the Pacers in the home win. He hit six of his 10 shots from the field and three of his six tries from the 3-point line. Forward Jalen Smith ended the victory over Atlanta with nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Pacers will have a few key players under contract during the 2023-24 season, including center Myles Turner and guard Tyrese Haliburton, according to sports salaries and contracts website Spotrac. Turner, an eight-year veteran for the Pacers and a member of the 2015-16 All-Rookie Second Team, scored 13 points during the 16 minutes he played in on Monday. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe, guard Isaiah Wong and forward Kendall Brown make up Indiana's two-way players.

What are some bold predictions for the Pacers 2023-24 campaign?

Tyrese Haliburton will make an All-NBA Team

Haliburton earned his first All-Star selection in a 2022-23 season that saw him average 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. The former Iowa State guard was the 15th Pacers player to be named to the NBA All-Star team, according to a February release from NBA.com. The Pacers signed Tyrese Haliburton to a five-year contract extension worth up to $260 million in July.

“It was great, man. I told him I like Rolex,” Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin said, via FanNation Sports Reporter Tony East. “I'm really happy, man. Ty's been working really hard and he's been a leader since I met him. Obviously, I want to keep it that way and obviously we have pretty good players coming into the team this season.

“We're trying to make the playoffs next year, and Ty's the head of the snake. I'm really happy for him.”

Haliburton will play an important role on a squad that added guard Bruce Brown and forward Obi Toppin in July. He and Hawks guard Trae Young each received one guard vote for the All-NBA Third Team in last year's All-NBA Team voting. If he continues his stellar play for an improved Pacers squad, he may have the opportunity to earn a spot on an All-NBA team.

Bennedict Mathurin will have a breakout season

Bennedict Mathurin, the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, took a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team. He joined Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams. Mathurin averaged 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game during his first season in the NBA.

“I feel like I've grown a lot,” Mathurin said in an October media availability. “Obviously, I went through 82 games with my teammates. I was able to grow and to learn a lot about what the NBA is like. I feel like I've done a pretty good job in the past few months just to get closer to my teammates.”

Bennedict Mathurin must find ways to continue growing in his second season for the Pacers to take a potential leap into playoff contention over the next few years. Indiana will have a handful of other young options to look out for during the 2023-24 season. Forward Jarace Walker has averaged 10 points, five rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the three games he has suited up for this preseason.

The Pacers will make the Play-In Tournament

Indiana finished five games behind the Chicago Bulls for 11th place in the Eastern Conference and one spot out of the 2023 NBA Play-In tournament. The Pacers last made the playoffs in 2020, when the Pacers were swept in the first round by a Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat squad.

“I watch every playoff game,” Tyrese Haliburton said in May, via East. “I text back and forth with (Rick) Carlisle, (Lloyd Pierce), Ron (Nored), Chad (Buchanan), (Kevin Pritchard), all series, every game it feels like. Because it's somewhere I want to be.

“We know that's the goal. So just watching and seeing how the game differentiates from regular season. I need to be in there, I need to be in the playoffs. That's the goal.”

Along with their newest additions, the Pacers must tap into the potential of their young core to make a push for a spot in the Play-In tournament.