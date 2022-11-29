Published November 29, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Everything that can go right for the Indiana Pacers against the Los Angeles Lakers went right, leading to an epic buzzer-beater that certainly won’t be forgotten any time soon. Even better for Coach Rick Carlisle and co., it’s actually something that fans haven’t seen for nearly eight years now.

Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard banked the buzzer-beating triple to beat the Lakers, 116-115, on Monday. It sent the whole NBA world into frenzy, and for good reason since the Lakers were up by as much as 17 points in the final quarter.

Not only did the Lakers blow the lead, but they also failed to defend at the most crucial moment leading to the loss.

It’s a reason for celebration for the Pacers, though, as Nembhard’s buzzer-beater is also their first game-winner at the death of time since Solomon Hill had one against the Charlotte Hornets back in 2014. To give fans a better idea of how long that has been, Roy Hibbert was still with the franchise at the time, as well as Luis Scola.

With the win, the Pacers improved to 12-8 on the season, fourth in the Eastern Conference and just behind the powerhouse teams like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers. They have won seven of their last 10 games, and it’s looking more and more likely that they are going to extend their run after a recent five-game winning streak.

The Pacers are brimming with confidence right now, and rightfully so.