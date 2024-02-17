Indiana Pacers forward Oscar Tshiebwe was impressed with Victor Wembanyama after having to guard him in the Rising Stars event during All-Star weekend.

Indiana Pacers forward Oscar Tshiebwe is used to guarding some big men, but admits it was a little different trying to handle a 7-foot-4 player. Tshiebwe guarded San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama in the NBA All-Star Weekend Rising Stars event on Friday.

“When I was playing against him, I remember when I was playing with middle-school kids,” Tshiebwe said, per the Indy Star. “He was really tall. There were a couple of rebounds I could get, he just stands there and grabs it. I was like, ‘That’s no fair.’”

The Pacers forward guarded a lot of big men during his time in college at Kentucky and West Virginia. This includes matchups against Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Udoka Azubuike at Kansas. Tshiebwe said Wemby brings an entirely different challenge due to his enormous length and athleticism.

“It is tough,” Tshiebwe added. “He tried to throw it between my legs. … I would say, I kind of fouled him a little bit to stop him, but it was an All-Star game, they were not going to call that. I can see, he’s a really special talent. He’s going to do big things in the NBA.”

The Pacers big man said Wembanyama even let him make a few plays on him to keep things interesting throughout the Rising Stars game.

“I was talking to him all game,” Tshiebwe added. “He was just like, ’You know Oscar, that was a foul, they didn’t call that.’ I said ‘No, man.’ … (Then Wembanyama would say,) ‘Hey, you know I could get that rebound, I just let you get it.’”

Team Jalen won the Rising Stars event. NBA All-Star weekend festivities continue Saturday, with the Slam Dunk contest and 3-point contest. The All-Star game is on Sunday.