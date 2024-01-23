Pascal Siakam had to look at his new home with the Pacers.

Pascal Siakam is starting a new journey. He is no longer with the Toronto Raptors and will try to ravage the league alongside Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. A lot went on before he made his debut against the Portland Trail Blazers. While his co-star was recovering from an injury, he would make a superstitious visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pascal Siakam unveiled his superstition when it comes to visiting a new home floor. In his latest vlog, the Pacers star was blessing the Gainbridge Fieldhouse rims such that gives him and the rest of the Tyrese Haliburton squad more buckets.

“New home, man. Got to make sure it's buckets. Make sure that we kind of bless it with a lot of buckets,” he said.

Siakam would then actually bless the hoop with his friend even telling him that he has a ‘priest degree.'

Siakam's Pacers debut

First games with a new team are often just to get one's feet wet. Siakam had a lot of adjusting to do when they went up against the Trail Blazers. First, Tyrese Haliburton had just recovered from an injury which meant their offensive engine was not at peak form. Then, it was evident that on some plays Siakam had still not fully acclimated the transition between his Raptors to Pacers stints. This looked like some broken plays and miscommunications at times.

However, it still netted the Pacers some fair production which looks like a good sign of things to come. He played 34 minutes and notched 21 points along with three assists despite not mastering the playbook as much yet. Siakam also grabbed six rebounds to round out his debut performance. Haliburton still led the way in facilitating the offense with 21 points and 17 bis assists. Myles Turner, on the other hand, was the one who led the squad in both rebounding and scoring. The Pacers big man ended up with 29 points and 12 boards.

Siakam would still struggle in his second game against the Phoenix Suns. He only notched 15 points and four rebounds. However, his seven dimes prove to be a good sign about growing team chemistry and mastery of where his teammates are on the floor. Things will only get better starting from here for the Pacers.