The NBA's next greatest duo could just be Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

Although there are still a couple of weeks until the NBA trade deadline, the Indiana Pacers decided to go out and acquire the player at the top of their wish list. As a result, two-time All-Star forward Pascal Siakam is the newest member of the Pacers and will team up with fellow All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton in hopes of turning this team into a real threat in the Eastern Conference. However, there were some question marks surrounding when these two will be able to play alongside one another entering the day.

Siakam didn't play in the Pacers' win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. Haliburton didn't play either and missed his fifth consecutive game due to a hamstring injury he suffered on January 8. Originally supposed to miss at least two weeks due to this injury, Haliburton now appears to be on the verge of returning after having his status for Thursday night's game initially updated.

Now, it not only appears as if Siakam will be making his Pacers debut on Friday night, but Haliburton could possibly be ready to make his return to the floor.

Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton status

Pascal Siakam will make his debut for the Pacers on Friday night and Tyrese Haliburton will be right by his side. Initially listed as questionable to play, Haliburton took to social media with just two words: “back active.”

Late Thursday night following the Pacers' win over the Kings, the expectation was that Siakam would be making his debut, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Andscape. Haliburton, who missed this game against Sacramento, was trending in the right direction as far as playing in Portland.

Indiana is currently 24-17 on the season, just one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for fourth-place in the standings. A path to moving up the East has presented itself to the Pacers after acquiring Siakam, and it is not hard to believe that this team can contend at a very high level the rest of the season.

After all, the Pacers have gone 7-4 against the top three teams in the East this season: the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers. Four of their seven wins against these teams have been against the Bucks.

The Pacers are the best offensive team in the league, averaging a league-high 125.6 points per game, and they have an emerging superstar at the point guard position with Haliburton. With Siakam now joining the mix, a player who has averaged over 20 points per game each of the last five seasons, the Pacers are going to be an even tougher team to try and defend.

NBA fans will get their first glimpse at the new and improved Pacers on Friday night, with Siakam making his debut and Haliburton returning from his hamstring injury.