Shooters shoot. However, for whichever reason, sometimes shots don’t fall as often as players would like. Such is the case for Tyrese Haliburton, who, after going 12-15 from the field and 7-8 from beyond the arc in a three-point loss to the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets, struggled mightily in the following game against the Miami Heat. In 33 minutes, Haliburton went 0-9 for a grand total of one point in a 87-82 defeat to the Heat.

Nonetheless, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle isn’t fazed by Tyrese Haliburton’s struggles, who, despite an ugly shooting night, found a way to impact the game in other ways that go beyond the box score as evidenced by his +7 plus-minus. (It’s difficult to gauge value out of single-game plus-minuses, but it can show at least a smaller portion of the bigger picture.)

“I know the first question is going to be about Haliburton scoring one point. Here’s the answer— he goes 0-for-9, scores one point and he’s still +7 in the game. That’s what a great player looks like. Just find other ways to impact the game,” Carlisle told reporters after the game, per Bally Sports Indiana.

While that remains a promising silver lining as the Pacers try to build their team around who seems to be the new Point God, Tyrese Haliburton will have to cut down on these kinds of shooting nights if he were to become a legitimate franchise player. As he gets better, defenses will only lock in on him even more. Still, Haliburton is too talented to have these sorts of nights on a consistent basis.

On the season, Haliburton is still averaging 19.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 10.8 assists – numbers that make him more than worthy of an All-Star appearance. One off night doesn’t change that. And Rick Carlisle knows it.