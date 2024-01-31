Tyrese Haliburton is giving his team a much-needed spark.

The Indiana Pacers are amid an intense Eastern Conference matchup against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics have a late advantage, but that did not stop Tyrese Haliburton from shining in his first game with Pascal Siakam. Haliburton made highlight reels with an impressive 1st-half-ending shot.

Tyrese Haliburton is leading the Pacers to a late charge against the Celtics

The Pacers found themselves down by nearly 20 points before the end of the second quarter. Haliburton caught on an inbound pass with seconds left in the half. He drove past halfcourt and heaved the ball into the basketball for a thrilling last-second three-pointer:

TYRESE HALIBURTON FROM HALF COURT 😱pic.twitter.com/BywRGwZwle — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 31, 2024

Haliburton is putting on a clinic as Indiana battles to overcome its deficit. He had a double-double by the end of the third quarter with 13 points and 10 assists. The Pacers have dearly missed Haliburton, who has been absent since Jan. 19th with a hamstring injury.

Much has changed since his brief hiatus. Namely, Indiana traded for Pascal Siakam. The team boasts a different dynamic with Siakam in the lineup. His services should help the Pacers get over the hump. However, they have the tough task of finishing against a scary Celtics team.

At 36-11, Boston has the best record in the Eastern Conference. Their star-studded lineup creates problems on both ends of the floor. The Pacers need to lock in and execute if they want to leave TD Garden with a victory.

If Tyrese Haliburton continues his outstanding play, there is no doubt that Indiana can overcome Boston and get the win.