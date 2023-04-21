As of this writing, the Green Bay Packers own the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, they have nine more picks to go. There are many ways these picks can go, of course, but they could surely use more depth on their roster. Here we’ll look at three bold predictions for the Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft, including trading for the No. 13 pick.

The Packers have 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. That will change very soon. Keep in mind that the New York Jets have long been tied to trade rumors surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers. The Jets and their fans won’t settle for anything less than getting the four-time MVP. They’re in too deep already. On the other end of the fence, the Packers aren’t going to budge for anything less than the Jets’ first-round pick this year. Green Bay doesn’t have any strong incentive to go lower than that, and they shouldn’t.

This deal will get done, which means we’ll see the Packers end up with the Jets’ No. 13 pick in the draft. As such, here’s what’s going to happen.

Let’s look at three bold predictions for the Packers in the draft.

1. Packers and Jets get it done

During the upcoming draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce that a trade has been made between the Packers and Jets. The Jets will agree to give up their 13th overall pick to the Packers. They will use it to draft Brian Branch, a safety from the University of Alabama.

The Packers need additional versatility and expertise in their secondary Specifically, they need an outstanding inside cover man to support Jaire Alexander and Tarvarius Moore. Branch is considered the most promising safety prospect in this year’s draft class and could serve as an excellent free-safety complement to Darnell Savage.

Branch has played a total of 40 games, with 23 starts, for the Crimson Tide. He became a regular and part-time starter during his freshman year in 2020. He finished his college career with fantastic numbers, including a career-high 12 tackles, four for loss, and one sack. That’s along with an interception during the Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State. Scouts have praised his intelligence on the field and view him as a player who can make an impact early on in his professional career.

Very intrigued by Brian Branch’s tape: • 14 TFL in 2022

• Can play from multiple alignments

• Football IQ is off the charts

• Has the range/instincts to matchup with speedy slots and pass-catching TEs Certainly worth a look if Eagles trade back from #10 or available at #30. pic.twitter.com/pfasI2yA9P — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) April 12, 2023

2. Packers add to their receiver corps

The Packers need to bolster their receiving corps and provide more support for their quarterback Jordan Love. They should draft two players: tight end Michael Mayer at No. 15 and wide receiver Rashee Rice at No. 45. While the team already has Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, they need more depth in their receiving corps.

Mayer may not have the fastest running speed or exceptional agility, but he has shown impressive pass-catching abilities as an in-line tight end during various testing drills. The Packers need a skilled tight end to replace Robert Tonyan, who left for the Bears in free agency. Mayer finished his college career with 67 receptions for 809 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. He also set a record for the most receptions by a tight end in Notre Dame history. He was also recognized as a consensus All-American in 2022. Mayer is considered one of the most polished tight end prospects in this year’s draft.

While Mayer is known for his blocking skills, Rice is a versatile and savvy route-runner with an ability to turn difficult catches into big gains. He set a single-season program record with 1,355 receiving yards despite playing through a toe injury. Rice is particularly adept at making contested catches. He uses his impressive leaping ability and body control to his advantage. With a 41-inch vertical jump, Rice is expected to be a regular feature on the highlight reel for spectacular catches. After drafting Mayer in the first round, the Packers are looking for Rice to provide additional support for starting wide receivers Watson and Doubs.

3. Jaquelin Roy joins the Packers defensive line

During the 2022 season, the Packers had difficulty defending against the run, ranking 29th in the league by allowing five yards per carry. This is a familiar issue for the team, as they have struggled in this area before. The Packers will likely address this issue during the draft. However, they have a solid foundation to build upon with the presence of Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, and TJ Slaton.

One potential player that the Packers could consider in the 2023 NFL Draft is Jaquelin Roy. Roy is a former four-star recruit from Louisiana who played for LSU. He had a productive college career with 97 tackles total. He had four tackles for loss and two sacks in his first year alone. In 2021, he had six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, and this past season he recorded a career-high 49 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.

Adding a player like Roy to their team could help the Packers improve their run defense, as he has the athleticism and skills needed to be an effective nose tackle. He would likely start as a rotational piece rather than a day-one starter but has the potential to develop into a disruptive force over time.