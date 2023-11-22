The Green Bay Packers' coach Matt LaFleur shared his reaction to news about his star running back on Tuesday afternoon.

The Green Bay Packers are preparing to take on the Detroit Lions Thursday in a game few expect them to win. Historically, the Packers have done well against their NFC North division rivals, but things are different this season with the Lions perched firmly atop the division with an 8-2 record so far.

The Packers are dealing with news of a ‘significant' injury to talented rookie tight end Luke Musgrave as they prepare to face star rookie counterpart Sam LaPorta and the Lions. Packers running back AJ Dillon got 100% real on his mentality with the team considering Aaron Jones' injury status.

On Tuesday afternoon, Packers Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed injury news surrounding Jones that brought he and the team a great deal of relief.

LaFleur said Jones' availability is week-to-week and he is unlikely to play against the Lions, according to NFL reporter Adam Schefter. He added that he doesn't believe Jones will end up on injured reserve.

“Very relieved that it's not anything long term. We're just working through that,” LaFleur said.

The Packers are 4-6 heading into Thursday's game and need a win to gain ground on the Lions. Green Bay is coming off of a thrilling win over the Los Angeles Chargers, whom the Lions beat on the road one week prior to last week.

Currently, both Jones and Dillon have rushing averages under four yards per carry, with Dillon at 3.5 and Jones at 3.7. Dillon leads the team in rushing with 405 yards on the season along with one rushing touchdown, but the Lions' run defense has been stingy against opposing running backs for much of the season.

For the Packers to win, QB Jordan Love may need to perform better in the passing game. Love is completing 59.7% of his passes this season and has been intercepted 10 times compared with 16 touchdown passes on the year.

The game kicks off Thursday at 12:30 p.m.