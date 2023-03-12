Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Green Bay Packers fans didn’t hide their frustrations after it was reported that Aaron Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets is far from being a done deal.

Recently, Rodgers’ possible exit from the Packers heat up after the Jets intensified their pursuit of the four-time MVP. It certainly looked like the trade is going down sooner rather than later, with one report even noting that it’s “essentially done.”

Nonetheless, according to the latest updates, the Packers and Jets haven’t really agreed on any framework for a Rodgers trade, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Apparently, both sides are waiting for Rodgers to make his decision before making any discussion.

Rodgers is still pondering about his future, whether to retire, stay in Green Bay or leave the Packers and join another team.

Considering the long wait for Rodgers’ decision, plenty of Packers fans couldn’t help but slam the QB for making it really hard for the Packers. Some even accused him of creating drama just to hoard the spotlight for himself.

“Every season this dude makes every attempt to consume all the spotlight he can,” one commenter said. Another one said, “This is beyond ridiculous. Over a month and a half to make a decision and now taking this into free agency.”

Another frustrated fan said, “Over this. Just let me know when a deal is done. Thx.”

“Well, this is already nauseating, boring and wildly aggravating,” a fourth Twitter user shared.

While some are defending Aaron Rodgers, we can’t blame the others who are getting annoyed by all the drama. Other players like Tom Brady and Devin McCourty–who retired this offseason–didn’t even make their announcements so dramatic and kept it simple.

Rodgers said before that he won’t hold the Packers hostage about his decision, but considering that he has yet to make his move clear with free agency set to start, it could be difficult for Green Bay.