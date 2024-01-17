Are the Packers gonna keep chugging against the Niners?

The Packers have had a successful 2023 NFL campaign so far. They finished the regular season with a 9-8 record and secured a Wild Card Round win over the Dallas Cowboys. Led by quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers have shown resilience and determination throughout the season. The big question now is whether or not they have what it takes to make a deep playoff run. Now, let's explore some bold projections for the Packers as they eagerly approach their playoff clash with the 49ers.

The Packers So Far

The Packers delivered a dominating performance against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the NFC Wild Card Round. Matt LaFleur's squad swiftly took a 7-0 lead on the opening drive and expanded it to 27-0 after Darnell Savage's pick-six. They then countered a 10-0 Cowboys run with a touchdown to make it 34-10. Lastly, the Packers further solidified their lead at 48-16 with consecutive touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Despite a couple of garbage-time touchdowns, the overall quality of the Packers' performance should not be overlooked. Against the Cowboys, Green Bay executed nearly flawlessly. It marked the team's seventh victory in the last nine contests.

In the process, Green Bay became the first No. 7 seed to claim victory since the playoff expansion in 2020. Quarterback Jordan Love, in his inaugural postseason appearance, completed 16-of-21 pass attempts for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Love finished the regular season ranked second in the NFL with 32 touchdown passes. He continued his impressive form with 21 TD passes and only one interception over the last nine games.

Now he faces the formidable 49ers defense. They are known for excelling in various aspects, and the Packers have a challenging task ahead. The 49ers concluded the regular season with a stingy defense, allowing a mere 17.5 points per game. That ranked third lowest in the league. Yikes.

Here are our bold predictions for the Green Bay Packers as they face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Air Jordan

In Sunday's Wild Card round victory over the Cowboys, Jordan Love completed 16 of 21 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Despite facing a porous Cowboys defense that experienced breakdowns, Love's performance was nothing short of sensational. He initiated the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks in the second quarter. Love continued to extend Green Bay's lead throughout the game afterward. A 38-yard pass to Luke Musgrave and a three-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs highlighted his prowess. Doubs actually proved to be a reliable target for Love. The duo's connection played a pivotal role in Green Bay's triumph. We'll see if they can recreate that in their clash against the 49ers in the Divisional Round. It will be very tough, though. The Niners have a top-tier defense that will really test Love. We have this Jordan breaking 250 yards again, but he'll sweat for it.

Doubting Doubs

Romeo Doubs had a stellar playoff debut. He had six receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Cowboys. Surpassing his season-high receiving yards in the first half alone, Doubs' impressive performance accounted for more than half of Jordan Love's 272 passing yards. With a 46-yard catch in the third quarter and a three-yard touchdown in the fourth, Doubs solidified his status as a key playmaker for the Packers. As Green Bay prepares for a challenging road game against the 49ers in the Divisional Round, Doubs aims to replicate his standout playoff performance. It will be very hard to do so, though. We have Doubs crashing back to earth here with under 70 yards total from scrimmage.

Nixon Nixed

In the triumph over the Cowboys, Keisean Nixon made significant contributions with 11 tackles (seven solo) and a sack. While he didn't have an opportunity to return kicks, Nixon matched his career-high tackle count from Week 17. His performance underscored his versatility and potential importance in Green Bay's upcoming clash with the 49ers. This is especially true considering the uncertainty surrounding the availability of top cornerback Jaire Alexander due to an ankle injury. We imagine Nixon will be very active, but we don't think he'll have the same impact he did in the Wild Card Round.

Packers Succumb to 49ers

Growth is on display. 📈 Packers Daily ⤵

Despite the Packers' impressive victory over the Cowboys, they face a formidable challenge in the upcoming game against the 49ers. Aaron Jones, who scored three rushing touchdowns against the Cowboys, remains questionable. Ditto with Christian Watson and even Jayden Reed. In addition, the 49ers present a potent offensive threat. They ranked second in total offense, third in rushing and scoring, and fourth in passing during the regular season. Quarterback Brock Purdy showcased his skills as the league leader in passer rating and QBR. He leads an offense featuring dual threats in running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The 49ers' well-rounded offensive attack will likely smother the Packers here.

Looking Ahead

The Green Bay Packers demonstrated their prowess in a commanding Wild Card victory over the Cowboys. Jordan Love, Romeo Doubs, and Keisean Nixon played pivotal roles in the triumph. However, as they revel in this success, the Packers must now turn their attention to a formidable challenge in the San Francisco 49ers. With some key guys still questionable, the Packers must rely on their depth to be competitive. They will face a dynamic 49ers team boasting offensive stars like Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and Deebo Samuel. As such, Green Bay understands the uphill battle that lies ahead. As the Packers strive for postseason glory, the clash against the 49ers promises to test their resilience and skill in pursuit of a deeper playoff run.