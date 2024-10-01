Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson reportedly has a mild high-ankle sprain, and it is unlikely that he will end up on injured reserve, according to Jordan Schultz.

It is good news that Christian Watson is likely to avoid injured reserve for the Packers, as he is a wide receiver who could be very useful in the red zone for Jordan Love. He got hurt during the 31-29 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. It was on a play that resulted in an interception in the first half of the game.

The Packers are equipped to deal with Watson's absence due to their depth at wide receiver, and the fact that there is no clear top option out of that group. Jordan Love has displayed that he particularly has good chemistry with Jayden Reed so far this season. Romeo Doubs is a useful receiver on the outside as well, while Dontayvion Wicks is a solid option as well. Hopefully, Watson can return to that group in the next couple of weeks. Watson not going on Injured Reserve indicates that the Packers believe that he should be able to return within the next four games.

Packers look to respond after tough loss to Vikings

After the loss to the Vikings, the Packers dropped to 2-2 on the season. However, there are winnable games coming up on the schedule, starting this upcoming weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are not a given, but they are very banged up and coming off of a loss to the Chicago Bears. The following week, the Packers will host an Arizona Cardinals team that has talent, but is flawed.

It would be big for the Packers to pick up wins in the next two weeks, as they then will welcome the Houston Texans in what could be one of the better games of the regular season.

Due to the loss to the Vikings, the Packers have ground to pick up on the NFC North. Minnesota is in first place with a 4-0 record, while the Detroit Lions are ahead of Green Bay as well with a 3-1 record.

The Packers are a very young team, but they came into the season with some high expectations. They could still reach those heights, but it will take some quality play the rest of the season. It will be interesting to see if the Packers can compete for the NFC North down the stretch this season.