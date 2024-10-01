The Green Bay Packers fell to 2-2 in Week 4, losing to the Minnesota Vikings 31-29. Taking a bitter loss to an NFC North rival like the Vikings, especially at Lambeau Field, is never easy. Despite the loss, the Packers showed a valiant comeback effort.

Trailing 28-7 at halftime, Green Bay mounted a fourth-quarter rally, scoring 22 points, including a final touchdown with under a minute remaining. However, a failed onside kick sealed their fate, handing the win to Minnesota.

While the Packers' first-half struggles were alarming, especially with conference implications on the line, Sunday's game needs context rather than scrutiny. This year's Packers squad still appears to be one of the NFC's best. And that begins first in part due to their starting quarterback.

Jordan Love's return wasn't all bad

Malik Willis proved to be a capable stand-in for an injured Jordan Love over the previous two games, but Packers fans were clamoring for their starting quarterback's return against an undefeated Vikings team. They got their wish.

Love had been spotted back at practice leading up to last week's game against the Tennessee Titans. Fortunately, he wasn’t needed as Willis handled business against his former team, going 2-0 while filling in for Love.

It seemed like perfect timing for Love to return against the Vikings, but his performance—especially early on—was about what should have been expected. Love had a career-high day in yards (389) and touchdowns (4) but also matched it with a career-worst three interceptions, completing 32 of 54 pass attempts. Two of those interceptions were capitalized on in the first half, helping Minnesota build a 28-0 lead. Love would find Jayden Reed on a 15-yard touchdown reception right before the end of the half to cut the lead to 21.

Even though Love may have been the right choice for his potential against the Vikings, facing one of the league's top-ranked defenses was a tough ask for the returning quarterback. Before facing the Packers, the Vikings were ranked No. 2 in scoring defense, allowing just 10 points per game. They also led the league in interceptions (8) and sacks (17). The Packers were not exempt from the Vikings' defensive onslaught.

Again, this wasn't the best matchup for Love's return. But don't be fooled by this one game. If anything, take a look at what Love and the Packers were able to do in the second half, staging a comeback. Despite the loss, this was still a career day for Love and one he and the team can build upon for the rest of the season.

The Packers' schedule gets easier

The Packers pulled off two impressive wins over the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans in Love's absence, keeping them at .500 after the loss to the Vikings. Those were relatively easy opponents that aren't posting winning records. Good news–the next three out of four games are against teams with losing records.

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, their next opponents, are a combined 2-6. After that, they’ll host the 3-1 Houston Texans before heading on the road to face the winless Jacksonville Jaguars, who could potentially be without head coach Doug Pederson by then. These matchups should offer more favorable scenarios for Love as he continues to transition back from his injury.

The Packers' defense is still strong

Despite allowing 31 points, the Packers' defense remains a unit that shouldn’t be underestimated. Against the Vikings, they produced two sacks, five tackles for loss, and forced three turnovers, including a Sam Darnold interception from Xavier McKinney.

Heading into Sunday, the Packers were right there with the Vikings among the league leaders in interceptions (2nd) and sacks (7th). Part of the blame for the loss falls on the Packers’ offense. On their first four possessions, they missed two field goals, threw two interceptions, and turned the ball over on downs at the Minnesota 34. The defense was constantly being put in bad situations and the offense couldn't match points–that equals a recipe for disaster.

This isn't the time to panic in Green Bay. Love is back and appears healthy. Sure, there was some rust to shake off, but with an easier schedule ahead and enough talent around him, the Packers are still on track to achieve their lofty goals this season.

*Stats provided by Fox Sports.