It’s largely assumed that the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers will agree to compensation for an Aaron Rodgers trade at some point before the 2023 NFL season. However, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari seems to believe there’s at least a chance that Aaron Rodgers won’t be traded to the Jets.

The Packers are ready to make Jordan Love their starting quarterback and don’t appear to have any interest in bringing back Rodgers to be their starter. It doesn’t necessarily mean Green Bay will accept a Jets’ trade package that includes less draft compensation than what the Packers have been seeking.

“The Packers are rebuilding, whether you think so or not,” Bakhtiari said on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “Could they be good? I don’t know. Could they be bad? Probably if you’re betting more people are gonna think they’re gonna be bad than good, right? Isn’t that fair to say? So then they’ll be like, ‘Well, we’re gonna suck anyways. We want what we want, and we’re not gonna bend to anyone. So we’ll just eat it. . . . We’ll pay you, we don’t care. If we’re gonna do it our way, it’s gonna be on our terms. If not, what are we gonna be, Super Bowl contenders anyway? So we’ll eat it, you can hang on the side. We’ll pay you your money, and then we’ll suck anyways, get the picks, as compared to dealing him for something that you shouldn’t have.”

It’s hard to imagine that the Packers would actually hold onto Rodgers and stick him on the bench. The four-time MVP is due to make close to $60 million for the 2023 season.

Green Bay had been looking to acquire the No. 13 overall pick in this year’s draft from New York. It doesn’t look like the Jets will part with their 2023 first-rounder. The Packers might be trying to acquire a second-round pick and a conditional draft pick from the Jets that will improve if Rodgers plays multiple seasons in New York.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas recently told a group of fans that Rodgers would join New York.